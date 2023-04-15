Louth rapper Alicia Raye reinvents UK drill with her new single ‘Emotional’

Afro Irish artist Alicia Raye speaks on female confidence and sensuality in a fresh R&B take

Drogheda’s Afro-Irish artist and activist Alicia Raye is getting ready to release her long-awaited new single ‘Emotional’, which will be available on Friday, April 28.

The vocal and seductive track offers a fresh feminine R&B take on UK Drill, by exploring the complex emotions felt throughout a romantic relationship.

In ‘Emotional’, Alicia Raye depicts a relatable portrayal of submission from both parties in a relationship, while inviting women to embrace their vulnerability and sensuality. The new single also showcases Alicia Raye’s versatility and willingness to challenge the boundaries and gender expectations in the music industry.

“’Emotional’ is a call out for femininity in a male-dominated industry. Women in hip-hop don’t always have to be portrayed as masculine and rough,” says Alicia, who grew up in Drogheda and Mosney, and is now based in Belfast. “We can still make strides without having to step out of their feminine energy to conform to social norms and standards”.

With catchy hooks, the track’s deeper significance and meaning reflects Alicia Raye’s ongoing commitment to use her music as a platform for social activism.

Originally from Cameroon, Alicia Raye began residing in Ireland in 2006. She grew up in the direct provision centre outside Drogheda, where she attended both primary and secondary school.

Her love of music grew from an interest in English literature and rap. As she grew, Alicia’s style transitioned to softer melodies and grooves, which was a decisive moment in her music career.

Alicia Raye is also a creative business owner and a mentor at NOISE Music funded by South Dublin City Council, helping other young people pursue their dreams and talents.

So now, after a year of anticipation, ‘Emotional’ marks the start of a new era in Alicia Raye’s career. With her ground-breaking approach to music, unapologetic lyrics and commitment to social change, she is a name to watch in the Irish/UK music scene and beyond.

Born Alice Esambe, Alicia Raye’s music has unapologetic lyrics and a hybrid of trap-soul and jazz infused vocals.

Alicia Raye began working with Irish label Trust It Entertainment early 2020 and has since consistently released highly anticipated singles and collaborations that have positioned her as the future of the Urban sound in Ireland.

In 2020, she released her debut mixtape ‘Alphabet’, a collaborative tape with 35 Irish artists gathering over 700K streams on Spotify alone. Following on from this, 2021 was graced with Alicia's release of ‘Nobody 2.0’ featuring some of Ireland's finest rappers such as Smilez, Reggie, Larry Alabi and A92 Dbo Fundz directed by Ovie. The video premiered on UK platform GRM Daily (5.2m subscribers) and has over 165,000 views.