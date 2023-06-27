Louth pupils given a world of opportunities by Nobel Peace Prize nominee

Drogheda school takes part in STEAM programme

Pupils from 5th year in St Paul’s NS Rathmullen were just some of more than 7,500 5th class students in Ireland who will take part in The Junior Achievement Our World programme by 2024.

480 trained science-industry volunteers are facilitating the programme, encouraging students to explore the career and education opportunities open to them in the STEAM related subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Maths).

The ‘Our World’ programme was launched in 2021 by Junior Achievement Ireland, which is part of the JA worldwide organisation that has recently been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Our World is jointly supported by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and industry partner, Fidelity Investments, and developed by Junior Achievement Ireland for delivery by industry-based volunteers. Working with the 10-11 year olds in their own classrooms once a week for five weeks.

‘Our World’ volunteers encourage students to appreciate the importance and relevance of STEAM subjects and their links to a huge range of potential career pathways. All involved in this collaborative effort are keen to inspire students to be aware of the opportunities available to them should they decide to continue to study subjects such as science, technology, engineering and maths. The programme provides students with opportunities to meet and engage with positive role models from industry who can share their own real-life experiences and provide them with insight in what it might be like to work in a wide variety of careers in science, technology, engineering or environment for example.

The industry volunteers help students to make links between their studies and what their postschool futures might become. Students will also get take-home materials so other family members can be involved in exploring STEAM. A key focus of Our World is bridging the existing gender gap in girls pursuing careers in STEAM. ‘Our World’ will have no fewer than 60% female participation levels and students will participate in partner schools across the country in Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Galway and the Border Counties.

By seeing the relevance of science, technology and maths in their everyday lives, and working with volunteers enjoying careers in those areas, students can start to see where they can fit in to these diverse and challenging fields. As part of each programme module students develop key skills such as critical thinking, decision making, collaboration and computational thinking. These skills are recognised as life skills which are of relevance through second level and beyond.

In addition to taking part in the programme 40 classes (Ca. 1,000 students), from DEIS schools nationally, are visiting STEAM workplaces during this school year. This allows students to see STEAM careers in action and take part in volunteer facilitated workshops aimed to build on the learning achieved during the Our World programme.