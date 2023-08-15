Louth politicians’ efforts to remove toll burden falling flat as Obelisk Bridge closure looms

Bridge is set to close to public on Monday August 21st

With the closure of the Obelisk bridge imminent on Monday, August 21, efforts by local TDs and activists continue, in a bid to provide financial relief to motorists forced to use the toll or face traffic chaos through the town.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster has written to the Minister for Transport, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Louth County Council to try and reach agreement on measures to alleviate traffic congestion, whilst the Obelisk bridge at Oldbridge is closed for repair and restoration for the next nine months at least.

"The obvious solution is to give locals who usually use the Obelisk bridge M1 Toll passes, that would be issued based on the commuters Eircode, for the duration of the works. This stops people being forced into Drogheda to use the bridges there,” says Deputy Munster. “Separately I’ve written to Louth County Council asking them to change the traffic light sequencing to alleviate the increased traffic coming into Drogheda.”

However, Deputy Ged Nash has also taken similar steps and has received a negative response.

He requested that TII and the Minister for Transport instruct CRG to remove the charge on the Donore Ramps for the duration of the Obelisk Bridge works which, on pro-rata basis would come at a cost, based on the figures below, of approximately €3m for nine months.

In response, he was told the ramp tolling at Donore was ‘determined as an essential component of the overall tolling strategy for the M1 motorway’.

"The removal of the Donore ramp tolls would result in traffic diverting from the M1 mainline and give rise to significant additional traffic volumes on the local road network in the vicinity of Drogheda,” said the statement. “Such a circumstance would only serve to compound any traffic issues arising from the closure of the Obelisk Bridge”.

Local activist Frank Godfrey, who has one eye on re-entering local politics next year, has started a protest at the toll bridge, asking for the toll to be removed, something that has taken place for many years by Ken O’Heiligh and Rory Mohan.

He is holding another protest at the Donore toll plaza on Monday, August 21, from 9am to 6pm and is asking people to join him with placards. A petition will be in Drogheda Town Centre from August 22 to 26 for the Minister for Transport and a public meeting will be held in the d Hotel on Monday, August 28, from 7pm to 9pm. All welcome.