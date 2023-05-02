Louth parents urged to be vigilant amid concerns laughing gas is being widely misused

Aontu Louth representative Michael O’Dowd has called on parents to be vigilant after concerned residents in north Drogheda approached him about used laughing gas canisters that had been left in a local park.

Laughing gas, or nitrous oxide, is commonly used as a dental anesthetic and in the food industry as a whipping agent. However, when inhaled in large quantities, it can produce a range of effects including dizziness, hallucinations, and a feeling of euphoria. These effects are often short-lived, leading many users to repeatedly inhale the gas in order to maintain the high.

Mr O’Dowd said that he had been told that the canisters were being used in a dangerous practice known as "ballooning," where users inhale the gas either directly from the canister or a balloon filled with the gas.

‘I would urge parents and guardians to talk to their children and teenage kids about the dangers of laughing gas and to discourage them from using it for recreational purposes.

"I am deeply concerned about the number of laughing gas canisters that have been found in our community," said Michael "The health and safety of our young people is my top priority, and would urge parents and guardians to talk to their children about the risks associated with using laughing gas for recreational purposes and to encourage them to make safe and healthy choices."

Michael is calling on the HSE to take action to address the issue of laughing gas canister use among young people and is urging the government to strengthen regulations around the sale and distribution of nitrous oxide, as well as to provide education and resources to young people about the dangers of misusing the gas.