Louth parents call for urgent meeting with Bus Eireann over school bus access

Pupils told to attend different school to avail of subsidised service

Some of the parents of childen in Collon who are having difficulty getting bus tickets to school in Ardee.

A group of parents in Collon, Co Louth is calling for an urgent meeting with Bus Eireann and elected local representatives about the problem their children are having getting bus tickets to school.

They say the bus company is practically telling their children where to attend school in order to qualify for travel, and that should be a matter for the pupils and parents themselves, and not dependent on how close you are to a particular school.

“The fact is, parents are having massive problems every year with school bus tickets, and we feel this issue has been going on for far too long now,” says a spokeswoman for the concerned parents. “We believe all children should be entitled to a bus ticket if they are not within walking distance of the school.

"Children should have the right to choose which school they go to, and not have Bus Eireann tell them which school they are closest to, and they don't even have their facts right when telling parents which school is closest”.

She says this week, 16 or more children in Collon got refused bus tickets to Ardee school, with one family being told if they wanted to change their children to Dunleer school, they would run a bus to Dunleer for them.

"So basically, they expect the parents to take a child out of school for a 1km in the difference. This is a disgrace,” she says angrily. “Every year, parents are left waiting to see if you get a ticket or not, and families actually have to give up work as they got a ticket one year then no ticket the next year, and this is putting serious financial pressure on already struggling families”.

The group doesn’t see why one family in a community is entitled because of their Eircode and another family in the same community is not.

"So one family pays €75 for the year and another family pays €30 a week per child for a private bus, with families paying the same taxes,” said another parent. “This is just crazy in my opinion”.

They say they have tried repeatedly to meet with someone in Bus Eireann to explain the situation, but are just told ‘your child is closer to a different school’.

“We are calling for a local meeting as we want the TDs to give us valid reasons to why our children are not getting tickets. We do not want to be told where our children can go to school and we want all children to be entitled to a school bus tickets, not told we might and might not get one each year.”

Meanwhile, Aontú Leader and Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín has warned there will wholesale chaos at School Bus stops on the re-opening of schools.

“It’s deeply frustrating that we are now entering the seventh year of September school bus chaos,” he told the Drogheda Indendent. “Each year without fail there is another cohort of parents and children who are struggling to get the simplest of services, a bus lift to and back from school. I have never seen it as bad. Many children are still without bus tickets at this late stage. Many others have tickets on buses that are stopping at bus stops that are up to 10km away from their homes”.

The Collon parents are still awaiting a meeting, and say time is of the essence.

"Some of these children are in 5th and 6th year and they have got tickets up until this year now if they get the public bus in, they are going to be late to class every morning,” said the spokesperson. “They will also have to leave early to get the bus and they can't be left standing at a bus stop in the winter months as it's dark and dangerous.”