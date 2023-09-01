Louth novelist Nicola Pierce evokes traumatic plight of teenage famine girls in new book

“In Between Worlds” is released on Monday September 4th

‘Come back where?’

‘Home,’ said Sarah. ‘Do you think we will ever see Ireland again?”

The idea that young girls would be packed onto a ship alone and sent to a country thousands of miles from their families would be anathema today, but that’s exactly what happened during the Irish famine years.

The plight of these teenagers is the subject of Drogheda author Nicola Pierce’s latest novel “In Between Worlds”, which follows the perilous journey made in 1849 by 194 girls on board the ship Thomas Arbuthnot, bound for Australia.

"It was actually my publisher’s idea to write something about these girls, as I'd never heard of this story, which came about as the workhouses were overcrowded during the Famine,” explains Nicola.

“They came up with a scheme that Irish girls, aged between 14 and 18, would leave Ireland, and everything they know, behind them forevermore and sail off to this place called Australia”.

Nicola chronicles the journey of two of the girls, Maggie and Sarah, whose families have been devastated by famine, who accept the chance of a new life, no matter the cost.

"At the beginning, I wondered how to write something with so much sadness; I've read a lot of accounts of what happened in Australia and even though some girls fared very well, and they married older men who died and left them their businesses,” says Nicola. "And then of course, we have the very sad stories where girls disappeared and were never heard of again, or men were waiting to take them for wives, even though some of them were only 14 or 15 and were terribly abused.”

In the new novel, Maggie and Sarah are on their way to Australia. Their homes and their lives have been devastated by famine, with death coming to so many. Even when they sought refuge in the workhouse, they found horror and heartbreak there.

On board ship, they are caught in between worlds. How will they find the courage and strength to build new lives in a strange land?

“Between 1848 and 1850, 4,114 orphaned girls from 14 to 18 accepted the free passage, not knowing what fate awaited them. “I heard that a lot of these men complained that the Irish girls were ugly, or their ankles were fat, but still a lot of them would have been married off and had children very, very quickly and big families too,” she says. “You're talking about men who were alcoholics or very angry, and when you think they’d already watched their family starve to death.”

Nicola is always meticulous in research for her historical novels, and rather than include real people in ‘In Between Worlds’, she used her imagination.

“I felt I wanted to make up my own characters, because it allows me more freedom, because I could have used some of the actual girls themselves, but then I would have had their descendants reading them and maybe not like the fact that I was selling them to be imperfect or flawed.” explains Nicola. “So, I have a group of eight girls; I read one account that three sisters from the same family ended up in Australia, and I use a girl and gave her the name of my own grandmother who I never met, but the story starts to come alive when I decided I was going to give this main character my own grandmother's name.

“She died years before I was born, but I've always felt that she's very much around me, and that she's looking after me”.

This is Nicola’s sixth children’s novel, and she says it may appeal more to girls this time. “As usual, it is aimed at aged 9 or 10 and upwards, and I feel it will probably be more attractive to girls because all the main characters are girls,” explains Nicola. “I'm hoping history teachers will give it a read and see what they think as I've been very lucky that a lot of my books have ended up being used by classes and schools”. “In Between Worlds; The Journey of the Famine Girls” is available in all good bookshops from Monday September 4th priced €9.99.