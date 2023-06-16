Louth nominations open for Ireland’s only LGBTQ+ awards

The Galas awards open for nominations and set to take place in Dublin on October 7th

Local LGBT support manager Peter Nugent with Anthony Kinahan of Outcomers Drogheda are both advocates for the LGBTQ community in Louth.

Louth people are being encouraged to nominate inspiring individuals, companies and organisations for Ireland’s only LGBTQ+ awards.

The Galas awards open for nominations and set to take place in Dublin on October 7.

Organised by the National LGBT Federation, the NXF, and GCN, Ireland’s leading media outlet and information service for the LGBTQ+ community, the awards acknowledge the contribution of individuals, companies and organisations and their work to make Ireland, and the world, a better place for the LGBTQ+ community.

This year the Galas will take place on Saturday, October 7 in the Round Room in the Mansion House, and 2023 will mark a first return of the awards since 2020.

Drogheda has a very active and vibrant LQBTQ community and support network, and earlier this year, well known Drogheda LGBTQ advocate Peter Nugent got through to the final stages of the Northern Ireland GNI Magazine Awards, the only person from the Republic to do so.

“The Galas are back for the first time in three years, and we are excited to host an inspiring, uplifting and positive event for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland. In the context of increasing threats against our community both at home and abroad, it is important to shine a light on and celebrate the positive impact of those who advocate for LGBTQ+ rights,” said Anna Nolan, Chair of the NXF. “We’re encouraging people in Louth to help us celebrate the community and nominate the individuals, organisations and companies who have had a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community over the past two years.”

This year’s awards will have 12 categories: · Community Organisation of the Year – paid staff; Community Organisation of the Year – volunteer staff; Volunteer of the Year; Event of the Year; LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer; Sports Award; Arts & Entertainment; Noel Walsh HIV Activism; LGBTQ+ Ally; Outstanding Company; LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group and Person of the Year.

Nominations can be made online here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GALAS23_nominations

Tickets for the Galas will go on sale in the coming weeks, and further information on the Galas is available here: https://www.galas.ie