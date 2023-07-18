Louth martial artist inducted into USA Blackbelt Hall of Fame

Drogheda’s Tom Ó hOisticín received 'International Competitor of the Decade' award

Local martial artist Tom Ó hOisticín from Beamore Road has recently had the great honour of once again being inducted into the prestigious USA Blackbelt Hall of Fame.

The coveted award was made at the World Karate Championships (BCKA) in Corby, Birmingham recently and the presentation was made by President of The American Karate Jiu Jitsu Union Soke H. Madden.

The category was 'International Competitor of the Decade'. This all came about because of his victories in three major international competitions between 2010 and 2020. He was declared World Kata Champion (W.K.C.) when he won the gold medal in the World Karate Championships in 2017 (W.K.C.), having already taken gold in the U.S.A. All-American National Championships (A. K.J.U.) two years earlier(2015).

He then went on to take the gold medal once again at the European Karate Championships 2019 (BCKA). To add to all this he also took gold for five years in a row in the Irish Cup International Championships. Shihan Tom says once again , that he is not very comfortable with the word World Champion.

"There are so many great martial artists out there, especially here in our own area. It is really about being the best that you can possibly be on the day,” he says modestly. “I am better known as a Jiu Jitsu man. But I have kept up my Karate training parallel to my Jiu Jitsu training and one helps the other”.

Shihan Tom is visiting instructor for Jiu Jitsu (adult classes) in Holy Family Parochial Centre, Ballsgrove, Drogheda. The club is run by Shihan Brendan Donnelly.

"Apart from my special moment at the World Championships in 2017 one of my proudest moments was being awarded my 7th Dan by Karate legends John McGrane and Don Madden. I absolutely love kata and the bunkai (practical application),” he adds.

“Kata is the very soul of Karate and I owe a great debt to Sensei Omija of Okinawa and the late Soke Don Madden and Soke Richard Morris. I was their personal student for years and I owe them so much. I was especially fortunate to have been on the Team America. A.K.J.U. National Squad while I was Professor of English at the University of California, Irvine and this gave me access to some of the world's top Karateka."

Training will resume in Ballsgrove from September on Monday nights at 8pm.