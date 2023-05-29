Louth man smashes ‘100k in One Day’ to raise vital funds for IWA

Declan Hamilton raises €4,500 so far for Irish Wheelchair Association

There was great support for Declan Hamilton on the day.

Drogheda IWA service user Robert Breen doing his bit to back Declan Hamilton in his 100k in one day challenge.

Declan Hamilton supported on his rowing challenge at Primal Fitness in Drogheda by his IWA colleague Joyce Collins.

Declan Hamilton at Oldbridge at the start of his '100k in one day', cheered on by his wife Bree.

You often hear of people going the extra mile for charity but how about 100k in ONE day!

That’s exactly what Declan Hamilton did last Thursday, May 25, in aid of Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA), raising an incredible €4,500 so far.

Declan, who lives in Drogheda, completed an impressive 10k on the Ski machine, 10k on the Rowing machine, 30k cycling, 10k on an assault bike, and a massive 40k run - all in just one day!

His goal was two-fold: to raise vital funds for the organisation and to honour those who sadly died during the COVID 19 pandemic.

As Area Manager for Irish Wheelchair Association’s Eastern Region, Declan is acutely aware of the crucial contribution that the organisation makes to local communities through its many services such as the provision of personal assistants, education through their School Leavers Programme, and sports while their community centres act as a social hub to those with physical disabilities.

He is also aware of the heartache that remains because of the pandemic and so dedicated the fundraiser to the memory of those who sadly lost their lives including IWA service users.

"I have seen first-hand the real impact Irish Wheelchair Association has on the local community and I have met so many great people through my work,” said Declan. “So many families lost loved ones during COVID, and this is my way of giving back something and hopefully putting a smile of people’s faces too as they watch me sweat it out throughout the 100k.”

There were certainly many smiling faces supporting Declan throughout the day on Thursday, including staff and service users of IWA in Drogheda, some of whom even joined him for part of the gruelling challenges.

Rowing in big time behind Declan, they also collectively matched his100k over four days in the run up to the big event.

“Every morning we started the day with a 2k walk,” said Services Co-ordinator Demetria Slevin. “It was all really positive and a way for us to show our support to Declan for the enormous task he set himself.”

The man himself said that the support of colleagues and members especially on Thursday really motivated him to keep going and finish the challenge.

His wife Bree and children Brandon, Kyron and Tommy were also there to cheer him on, with Kyron even clocking up 15k himself!

“It was just incredible, I was buzzing, the supporters kept me going," he said. "This challenge was for all we lost during the pandemic. The support I received for the event was truly humbling.

"When things got tough, I dug deep just like our service users always do, they are the reason IWA does what it does."

Already the event has raised €4,500 for IWA. Donations big or small, can still be made to www.idonate.ie.

Finally Declan and IWA would like to thank CrossFit Louth Primal Fitness,Juice Works, Bare Food and the workshop for their support with the event.