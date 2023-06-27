Louth man Paul Lannon receives heartfelt birthday wishes from President Michael D Higgins

Along with all the other cards he received for his 53rd birthday, Dunleer man Paul Lannon had one extra special letter plop onto his mat recently.

A letter from President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was nestled amongst all the others well-wishing post, sending congratulations on the event all the way from Arás na hUachtaráin.

"I have learned with great pleasure that you will celebrate the 53rd anniversary of your birth," wrote the President. “Milestone birthdays are times when we remember and appreciate the people who have been such an important part of our life’s journey to date,

I would like to join with your family and friends in wishing you a very happy 53rd birthday.

I send you my warmest congratulations and good wishes in this joyful occasion.”

Paul was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2011 and it was just a month before his 41st birthday when his doctors told him they could guarantee he would live for 12 months and that "everything after that would be a bonus".

However, 12 years later, he has defied medical experts to live with the debilitating illness and celebrate his latest birthday with his wife Sandra Fox and their friends and family.

“At first we had no idea who arranged the letter, but it turned out to be one of our lovely neighbours here in Dunleer, Helen Stafford who organised it on the QT,” says Sandra. “People's love and kindness keeps this guy going, and he is absolutely chuffed about it, talking about his ‘little friend Mick!”

Miracle man Paul is now one of a group of some 350 people living with MND in Ireland. It is often referred to as the 1,000-day disease as most people don’t live 1,000 days beyond being diagnosed.

Paul’s positivity, determination and cheerful outlook, as well as support from Sandra and others in his circle, have no doubt played a huge part, and since 2014, Paul has been an ambassador for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA), which provides support to people with motor neurone disease, their carers, families and friends.

All at the Drogheda Independent join the President in sending our good wishes!