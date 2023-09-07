Louth man accused of producing meat cleaver during robbery sent forward for trial

Two men facing charges of robbery at Applegreen, CircleK and Four Star Pizza in Drogheda

The men were sent forward at Drogheda District Court by Judge Liddy.

Two 38-year-old men accused of robbery charges have been sent forward for trial to the circuit court.

Books of evidence were served on Gareth Cummins and Steven Thornton.

Mr Cummins, Beaulieu View, Drogheda, is accused of producing a meat cleaver and threatening staff and putting them in fear during the course of a robbery at Four Star Pizza, Peter Street, on 6 May; at Circle K, North Road, on 8 May and at Applegreen, Newfoundwell Road, on 9 May.

He is further charged with robbery of €500 cash at Four Star Pizza; attempted robbery at Circle K; and robbery of €240 cash at Applegreen.

Judge Ciarán Liddy gave the alibi warning and made a section 56 order before remanding the defendant on the same bail terms to the circuit court in Dundalk on 3 October.

Legal aid was granted for a solicitor and barrister.

Steven Thornton, St Peter’s Place, William Street, Drogheda, is accused of robbery of €500 cash at Four Star Pizza; attempted robbery at Circle K; and robbery of €240 cash at Applegreen.

He too received the alibi warning. A Section 56 order was made.

Judge Liddy returned him for trial on the same bail terms.

Legal aid was granted for a solicitor and barrister.