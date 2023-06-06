Louth MACE Deli Supervisor Sonya Carolan wins major national award

Sonya Carolan, MACE Blackbull named Deli Food-to-Go Manager of the Year

Ray Murphy, sales director, Bunzl Ireland, presents the Delicatessen Food to Go Manager of the Year Award to Sonya Carolan of Mace Blackbull, Drogheda, Co. Louth, at the ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards 2023.

Sonya Carolan, Deli Manager of MACE Blackbull, Co Louth was named Deli Food-to-Go Manager of the Year at the annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

“To win a ShelfLife National Grocery Management Award is a great honour and one Sonya thoroughly deserves,” said Keith Crawford, MACE Sales Director, paying tribute to Sonya on her award: !I want to congratulate Sonya, Jewel Akber and all the team. This is a wonderful example of the outstanding excellence across the MACE estate.”

To win a Shelflife retail management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression and the event is also the principal networking event for managers from across all retl brands to gather with colleagues, business partners, suppliers and friends.

The theme of this year’s ceremony was ‘Helping Hands, Build Great Stores’, chosen to reflect the importance of superb teamwork, inspired by an encouraging and motivational manager, in driving excellent in-store results.

The ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards are now in their 18th year and are the long-standing benchmark for those in management in the retail industry.