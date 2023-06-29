Louth LGBTQ+ groups slam homophobic element to assault on gay couple

Not representative of Drogheda, where support is offered by groups

Two local LGBTQ+ support groups have moved to condemn the recent assault on a gay couple in Drogheda, saying help is at hand for any issues arising from this incident.

Peter James Nugent, who will be running as an Independent candidate in local elections, says on behalf of the Drogheda LGBT Support Group, they are showing solidarity to their friends who were attacked on Watery Lane.

"The couple was really shocked after what happened but also know homophobia is not the standard norm in the community for Drogheda. They explained they have great neighbours and love living here. We know Drogheda town is not a homophobic place to live, work and play,” says Peter James, Drogheda LGBT Support Manager.

“We understand what happened was wrong and the attackers should know they were wrong too. Strong and brave, we continue with Drogheda Pride preparations, which is to educate, support and show our love for our community with the community. In the light of this incident, Drogheda Pride is more important than ever.”

Speaking on behalf of Outcomers Drogheda, Anthony Kinahan says no attacks on a member of the LGBTQ+ community should be tolerated, no matter how small.

“Once homophobic incidents happen, whether overtly or covertly, it shows there will always be a reason for pride so people from the LGBT community, have a safe space to be with each other and stand in solidarity with each other,” he says.

“People in positions of power that use homophobic or transphobic language should be called out because it is language and rhetoric that's validating these kind of actions..”

Drogheda LGBT Group can be contacted anytime on Facebook or 083 4842064 and Outcomers Drogheda are on 089 404 8599 or outcomersdrogheda@gmail.com.