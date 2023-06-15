Louth harpers set to shine at International Harp Festival

An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth June 25th-30th

Hundreds of musicians and visitors will flock to Co Louth soon as An Chúirt Chruitireachta International Harp Festival returns to An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth from June 25th-30th.

Established in 1986, An Chúirt Chruitireachta is an annual international harp festival run by Cairde na Cruite (Friends of the Harp). The festival sees harpers of every standard from all over the world come together for an immersive week of harping. Participants have the opportunity to engage with other harpers, gain a better understanding of Irish music, song and dance, and learn more about the harp and its music.

This year’s festival takes place from Sunday 25th June to Friday 30th June at An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, and features a panel of exceptional tutors and talented artists set to deliver an outstanding celebration of harp music.

Residential students will stay onsite in An Grianán, where they will engage in daily classes, workshops and concerts. They will learn about historical and contemporary aspects of the harp tradition and explore the harp in its many forms through performances and demonstrations on Irish, early Irish and pedal harps.

The festival will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 25th June in the picturesque surroundings of An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth with a pop-up concert featuring local musicians from the Music Generation Louth Harp Ensemble. A harp-makers’ exhibition will also run throughout the afternoon with leading Irish harp makers on hand to discuss their work. Entry to both the afternoon pop-up concert and the exhibition is free and all are welcome.

Members of the public are also invited to attend an exciting line-up of concerts taking place each evening for the duration of the festival (8pm daily at Grianán, Sunday 25th - Thursday 29th June). Renowned harpist Clíona Doris (pedal harp) and sisters Deirdre and Aoife Granville (Irish harp and flute) will open proceedings on Sunday 25th, while Gerry Cullen and the Drogheda Singers, early-music trio Nobody’s Jig and harper Gráinne Hambly will take to the stage on Monday 26th to celebrate the 250th anniversary of collector Edward Bunting’s birth. On Tuesday 27th Jean Kelly (pedal harp) and Trio Táin (pedal harp, flute, viola) perform in ‘Stars Align’, while the festival gala concert on Thursday 29th June will feature two acclaimed duos, Anne-Marie O’Farrell and Cormac de Barra (harps) and Scottish musicians Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy (harp and guitar).

The mid-point of the week sees harp ensembles from all across Ireland joining the fun. Artist-in-residence Rachel Hair will lead seven visiting ensembles from Wicklow, Mayo, Antrim, Donegal, Clare, Louth and Dublin in a day of workshops, culminating in an evening performance on Wednesday 28th June at 8pm.

Tickets for all evening concerts (€15) can be purchased through Eventbrite (An Chúirt Chruitireachta International Festival for Harp 2023 at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/643641598347). See www.harpfestival.ie for further details.

The festival features a host of local talent. The Music Generation Louth harp ensemble will open proceedings on Sunday 25th June with a free pop-up concert at 3pm and will also feature in an evening ensemble concert in An Grianán on Wednesday 28th June. The ensemble is directed by Louth based harper Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla who is also one of the Festival Tutors for the week. Local singing group ‘Gerry Cullen and the Drogheda Singers’ is also set to feature in ‘Ceiliúradh Bunting 250’ on Monday 26th June at 8pm.

Festival fringe events will take place in Drogheda town throughout the week. The continuation of the festival's popular ‘Rising Stars of the Harp’ series highlights up-and-coming performers in lunchtime concerts at the Tholsel, Drogheda on Monday 26th June and Tuesday 27th June at 1pm. Admission is free and all are welcome, no booking required.

A new feature of this year’s festival sees the introduction of events for babies and toddlers. As part of a new ‘Goltraí agus Geantraí’ series, leading harpers Jean Kelly and Aisling Ennis will introduce toddlers and their parents to the magic of the harp through interactive workshops at Drogheda Library on Wednesday 28th June and Thursday 29th June at 11am. Admission is free but booking is essential (Drogheda Library: (041) 987 6162).

An Chúirt Chruitireachta is proudly supported by An Chomhairle Ealaíon | The Arts Council, Louth County Council, Create Louth, and Cruit Éireann | Harp Ireland.