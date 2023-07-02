Louth gearing up for some family fun on National Play Day 2023

Louth Local Sport Partnership on behalf of Louth County Council and in conjunction with St Nicholas GFC on the Rathmullan Road will be host National Play Day this year in Drogheda on Saturday, July 8.

The theme for National Play Day 2023 is ‘Wonder and Discovery’, chosen to represent the wonder and discovery that unfolds when children play outside.

Access to outdoor play means children have many opportunities for developing their imagination and physical abilities. Playing in nature also presents opportunities for exploration and adventure.

National Play Day will be held in St Nicholas GFC Gaelic Grounds at Jimmy Pentony Park, Rathmullan Road, Drogheda from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

This is a completely free event with loads of play and sports activities for children and families to participate in on the day.

We hope that this event will give children in county Louth the opportunity to play freely and help them celebrate the start of the summer holidays and have some fun too.