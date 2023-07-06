Louth County Council to liaise with supermarkets to curb trolley dumping in town

Cllr Kevin Callan with volunteers of Boyne Fisherman's Rescue and Recovery at their boathouse where trolleys were gathered before being removed by Louth County Council.

Independent Councillor Kevin Callan has welcomed the response of Louth County Council to his notice of motion about the dumping of trolleys in the town centre, at the July meeting of the Borough of Drogheda.

The notice of motion was submitted by Councillor Callan calling on the council to seek to meet with supermarkets in the town about trolleys ending up dumped at locations around the town and in particular in the River Boyne.

Speaking at the Council meeting whilst chairing as Deputy Mayor, Cllr Callan said that he had seen for himself the terrible situation on the river when he volunteered to assist Boyne Fisherman's Rescue and Recovery Service with one of its operations to clear the river of trolleys and other materials.

“In May, I saw for myself over thirty trolleys removed and these present a really serious risk to those carrying out rescue and recovery operations, when the tide is low, propellers can hit trolleys on the river bed and could cause a serious injury or worse. Further to this anyone diving in a recovery operation would get their apparatus caught up in trolleys in poor visibility,” he said. “The river is covered in trolleys from Dominic's Park down to Donors Green and we need to stop this happening. It appears people are breaking the money device and then are dumping the trolleys in the river at places like Dominic's Park right across from the Garda Station”.

He said he is grateful to the council for agreeing to liaise with supermarkets who operate trolley services.

“We can now start to work to bring relevant parties together to work on an approach. I also acknowledge the work of the volunteers and council staff who continuously work on this issue,” said the Deputy Mayor. “It's only when you roll your sleeves up and help that you see the hard work involved”.