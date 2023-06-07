Louth County Council launches anti-littering appeal in Drogheda

Mell Car Park Bring Banks is one of the litter blackspots being monitored by Louth County Council.

Bessexwell Lane is one of the litter blackspots being monitored by Louth County Council.

Reilly’s Car Park is one of the litter blackspots being monitored by Louth County Council.

Louth County Council has appealed to the public not to discard waste in the vicinity of overflowing litter bins.

The appeal comes after a series of incidents in Drogheda, County Louth, at sites which are continually being monitored by the local authority, after serious littering was reported.

The locations include: Reilly’s Car Park, Bessexwell Lane, Mell Car Park B Banks, at wheelie bins along West Street, and Laurence’s Street.

The council are advising that litter should not be dumped at bins or bring banks which are already full or overflowing. Repeated littering is a blight on the appearance of the town.

Louth County Council litter wardens are patrolling the areas affected on a daily basis, and where possible will extract evidence from discarded waste which may be used to identify those responsible.

Remember... an on-the-spot litter fine is €150, and if a conviction is secured by the local authority the maximum penalty imposed could be up to €3000.

If you see someone dumping illegally, report the matter to your local council who will investigate and take any necessary enforcement action.

Report littering directly to Louth County Council, who have a dedicated Customer Services line on 042 93 35457.