Louth County Council in final stages of acquiring West Gate House from OPW

The West Gate House was given a lick of paint for the Fleadh, but the structure is in a bad state of disrepair.

The future of one of Drogheda’s most iconic, yet most neglected, properties is one step closer to be secured with the news that Louth County Council are in the final stages of acquiring the West Gate House building from the Office of Public Works.

The premises, which was built around 1790, operated as the successful Smyth’s Bed & Breakfast for decades, but has fallen into a sorry state of disrepair in recent years, even with the superficial facelift it was given in 2018 for the Fleadh.

Independent Councillor Kevin Callan says he is very relieved to hear that the council will soon have control over its future, as the roof is in dire need of restoration, and it is an eyesore at a prominent intersection of the town.

Councillor Callan placed a motion on the agenda of the April meeting of the Borough on Monday saying that urgent action was needed to carry out structural repairs to the roof of the building with water gaining access for years.

The roof is collapsing to the rear of the West Gate House.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Callan said the building was one of the worst examples of dereliction in Ireland and to make matters worse, the building is built on the medieval wall of Drogheda.

“It is absolutely incredible that this building has been in the possession of the Office of Public Works, the statutory body responsible for national monuments and they have allowed it to deteriorate like this,” said Cllr Callan. “The sooner we have control of the building, the sooner we can secure the roof and make the build weathertight”.

Responding to Cllr Callan’s motion, Louth County Council said they had entered the final stages of the acquisition process and as soon as control of the building was handed over to the council, a structural review could be carried out to ensure the building is secured and weatherproofed.

“I want to thank the Council for the response and highlighted issues of the roof in particular to the front of the building where large gaps are allowing substantial rain in and which could impact on the gable wall closest to the dual carriageway,” he added.