Louth County Council decision to permit Seapoint extension upheld by An Bord Pleanála

An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision of Louth County Council to grant permission for a house extension in Termonfeckin.

The local authority had given the go-ahead to John Cooney for a first-floor extension to rear of dwelling and replacement of pitched roof with new flat roof, at Strand Road, Seapoint.

The extension comprises a living space with sleeping area and an ensuite bathroom. The proposal also includes internal alterations to the existing dwelling comprising the reconfiguration of the existing stairs at ground floor level to serve the extension.

Conditions of permission included that the first-floor level window on the western elevation serving the ensuite shall be fitted with obscure glass which shall be maintained permanently; and that the roof of the ground floor kitchen, living room and utility room shall not be used as a balcony area.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Raymond and Katrina White, Bruach na Mara, Strand Road, Seapoint, Termonfeckin.

The appellants, who reside in the property directly to the west of the site, submitted concerns with respect to the visual impact of the proposed development, loss of light and overshadowing impacts.

‘The impacts of the proposed development are exacerbated due to the level difference between the two sites.’

The Whites argued that the extension would provide access to the flat roof, resulting in overlooking.

‘The construction of a first-floor level extension will set a poor precedent for similar development.

‘The proposal is not in keeping with the character of the surrounding area.’

An observation was received from Alistair White in support of his parents’ submission.

Mr Cooney responded that the proposals provided a more useable space to the existing first floor of the dwelling and there will be no access provided to the flat roof.

There was one window proposed for an ensuite on the western elevation and it was suggested that this window could be replaced with a rooflight if the current proposal was deemed unacceptable by the Board.

He stated that the height of the proposed extension was below the ridge height of the existing roof.

‘The design of the extension is considered to be in keeping within the vernacular style of the existing dwelling while maximising the sun path and existing views to the Irish Sea and the east of the site.’

The Planning Authority, in their further submission to the First Party Response, indicated that they had no objection to the applicant’s alternative proposal to omit the ensuite window and replace this with a rooflight.

They did not have concerns in relation to the original proposal as this window was proposed to be fitted with obscure glazing.

An inspector from An Bord Pleanála recommended that permission be granted.

‘Having regard to the nature and extent of the proposed extension and to the pattern of development in the area, it is considered that the proposed development, subject to compliance with conditions, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would, therefore, be accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’

The Board decided to grant permission generally in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation.

Conditions included that the first-floor level window on the western elevation serving the ensuite bathroom shall be fitted with opaque glass which shall be maintained permanently and that the roof of the ground floor kitchen, living room and utility room shall not be used for amenity use by occupants of the dwelling. Access to this roof shall be restricted to that required for its maintenance only.

John Cooney was also previously granted permission by Louth County Council for demolition and removal of an existing outbuilding, and construction of a new external swimming pool to the rear of existing dwelling, new boundary fence and all associated site works.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Mr & Mrs White.

However, Mr Cooney withdrew the application.