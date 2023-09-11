Louth County Council dealing with backlog of 500 applications for housing grants

Louth County Council is dealing with a backlog of 500 applications for housing grants, councillors were told at the September meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District.

Previously they had heard that no more applications were being accepted due to funding issues and chairperson Cllr Seán Kelly asked if the local authority could begin accepting applications before January so that they could begin processing them for when funding becomes available next year.

This would “offer people hope that the issues within their homes are being dealt with.”

He also felt that the list of requirements being sent out was “very confusing” as it is mainly elderly people who are applying for the grants and just that they should simply get one letter asking them get an Occupational Therapist’s report.

Acting Director of Service for Housing Mr John Lawrence said that it was the Council’s intention to open applications as soon as possible and it would be before January.

However, he stressed that is very important that people submit all the documents needed as incomplete applications were causing delays.

"Our intention is to streamline the submission process,” he said.

He added that the cost of works can exceed the grant and the local authority was anxious that people can make up that shortfall and would be looking for the estimated cost of the works.

He also warned that the council didn’t have the capacity to help people with filling out forms.