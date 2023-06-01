Louth County Council changes path in front of Tholsel for works

There is now a temporary footpath in front of the Tholsel while works are carried out.

Louth County Council has added a pedestrian walkway in front of the Tholsel, while emergency works are being carried out.

Just a few days ago, the public has been asked to walk out on the busy main street to avoid walking in front of the Tholsel in West Street while repairs are taking place, and to use the three other pedestrian crossings at the junction.

The barrier in place comes right out to the road blocking the path completely and despite Cllr James Byrne asking for a narrow pathway, to be safely provided, for the duration of the works, it seemed pedestrians would have been forced out onto the road to avoid the area in front of the building.

"I informed the council that people would inevitably take a chance by walking on the road which I am concerned about,” says Cllr Byrne.

The works are expected to take two weeks.

“With scaffolding to go up before works commence, I would urge people to please take care in the meantime,” said Cllr Byrne.