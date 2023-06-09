Louth County Council appoints contractor for new Ardee Educate Together NS

€7.6m, eight room extension, got green light

Gareth Martin, Director of McDermott and Trearty Construction with Joan Martin, CE of Louth County Council at the signing of the contracts for the new Ardee Educate Together National School. Included in the picture are Cathaoirleach Louth County Council, Conor Keelan, Seán McMahon, Austin Reddy Quantity Surveyors, Margaret Brennan, Department of Education, Frank Magee, Senior Executive Engineer and Cllr. Paula Butterly, Cathaoirleach Ardee MDC.

A new era is set to begin for Ardee Educate Together N.S, after Louth County Council appointed a contractor for the €7.6m new school building.

Construction of the new school will take place on lands acquired by Louth County Council on behalf of the Department of Education, off the N53 at Jervis Street, Ardee.

A service level agreement is in place between Louth County Council and the Department of Education to deliver Ardee ETNS.

The department identified a demographic need to increase the Special Needs accommodation to a four class suite in late 2020.

The agreement for delivery of eight classrooms and special needs unit has been amended to include the four special needs classrooms, and all associated administrative and ancillary accommodation.

Part 8 planning approval was granted at the Ardee Municipal meeting in March 2022 for the change of accommodation required to include:

- Construction of a single storey extension to the south facing teaching wing containing four classrooms, staff room and associated sanitary accommodation comprising of an additional of 314 sq.m. gross floor area.

- Amendments to the approved internal layout to facilitate two additional special education needs classrooms and ancillary accommodation.

- Provision of 47m2 of photovoltaic (PV) panels on the south facing roof over special needs class bases three and four

An advance works contract took place in 2020 to divert ESB networks and gas mains across the site and make provision for school connections to these utilities.

The main public access road connecting to Jervis Street will also provide for additional development in the future, along with a vehicular and pedestrian connection to Ash Walk.

The cost of the main contract including the additional accommodation is €7.6m, excluding vat

After a competitive tendering process, the contractor appointed for the scheme is McDermott & Trearty Construction Limited, Letterkenny.