Louth councillors vote to strip former Christian Brothers leader Edmund Garvey of Freeman of Drogheda title

Brother Edmund Garvey was given the Freedom of Drogheda in 1997, which will now not recognised by local councillors. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Brother Edmund Garvey, the former head of the Christian Brothers, will no longer be recognised as a Freeman of his hometown of Drogheda.

It comes as five out of nine Drogheda councillors voted to remove the honour which was bestowed in 1997, because of a legal strategy that was adopted under his stewardship, to defend civil cases taken by victims seeking compensation for historical child sexual abuse.

The vote took place at Monday’s monthly Drogheda council meeting and followed a rewording of the original agenda item by Cllr Emma Cutlip.

She proposed that; “In recognition of the detrimental impact this leadership choice has had on victims and survivors of clerical child sex abuse, and as a mark of symbolic restorative justice, this council hereby declares that this council will no longer acknowledge Edmund Garvey as a Freeman of Drogheda”.

In favour were Michelle Hall (Lab), Emma Cutlip (Lab), Paddy McQuillian (Ind), Joanna Byrne (SF), Tom Cunningham (SF).

Against were Mayor Eileen Tully (FG) James Byrne (FF), Kevin Callan (Ind) and Declan Power (Ind) and absent was Pio Smith (Lab).

CEO of Louth County Council Joan Martin attended the meeting to convey her advice to council members that there was no express legal provision for the move, however their decision would abide, and a note would be added to the original book outlining the result.

In a respectful and often times emotive debate, each member outlined the reasons behind their vote, all showing their full support for victims in this matter.

“This vote is in my opinion a breach of fair procedures and natural justice,” said Cllr Kevin Callan. “What has occurred in recent weeks is the absolute destruction of the good name of Bro Edmund Garvey in the public domain. This is a person who has never been charged or found to have committed any crime or illegal activity by a Court, Judge of Jury, despite this fact many now believe the man has committed a crime”.

Cllr James Byrne also indicated he would be against the removal of the honour in his statement.

“I stand with victims... however, to effect real change, to actually solve the problem the injustice some of these victims face, requires a change in the law. I would urge all Oireachtas members to do everything in their power to work towards changes in the law that would enable victims get the justice they seek”, said Cllr Byrne.

Cllr Declan Power said to take this action against Brother Edmund Garvey is to punish him.; he has not been found guilty of any crime.

“Removing The Freedom of Drogheda... would be a symbolic gesture that may not guarantee that the Christian Brothers' order will change their position with their legal strategy,” he said.

Mayor of Drogheda Eileen Tully was also against removing the title, saying councillors should be looking to what changes can be made in the future and not dwell on the past.

“We have to plan for the future; we can’t correct the past; and we should be pushing the Oireachtas members to get the law changed, and safeguard our children for generations to come,” said Mayor Tully.

In voting for the removal, Cllr Joanna Byrne said she did not want which direction you choose to vote to be politicised, and they should proceed to the vote.

Cllr Michelle Hall said that if someone doesn’t vote in agreement, it doesn’t mean they don’t care.

“We all care,” she said, “but this is a democratic process, and it has been a hard time for everyone, but at the centre of this are the victims of sexual abuse.”

Cllr Paddy McQuillan said he hoped people respected each councillor’s decision.

“It is a very emotive issue, and it’s time we drew a line under it.”

Cllr Emma Cutlip said she was very glad that it had passed and hoped it might relieve some of the unnecessary suffering of victims.

In the legal strategy, a nominee was not put forward by the Christian Brothers to represent it as a defendant in civil cases, meaning there is no organisation for victims to sue.

This means any plaintiffs must sue all individual Christian Brothers who were members of the order at the time of the alleged abuse.

The approach, while legal, can make it difficult for plaintiffs to pursue their cases.

Brother Garvey (77), who was born in Drogheda, was given the Freedom in 1997 for his services as Congregational Leader, and at the time said he regretted that ‘some people could not live with anything other than the negative images and experiences of the past’ and went on to apologise to those who have had ‘hurtful and damaging experiences with Christian Brothers in the past’ and to ask for their forgiveness.

Dublin Cllr Damian O’Farrell, who instigated the removal of the Freedom on behalf of victims of sexual abuse, said he was pleased at the outcome.

“I want to thank the people of Drogheda and the councillors who stood in solidarity with these child victims of horrific sexual abuse,” he told the Drogheda Independent. “This is a very strong societal message, and I can only hope the Christian Brothers would have the integrity to drop their obstructive, though legal strategy, which in my opinion is unethical, immoral and unchristian”.