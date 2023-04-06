Louth Councillors support plan to honour frontline staff with a National Services Day parade

There is a lot of civic pride in our frontline staff and they could have their own parade in September.

Drogheda’s brave frontline emergency workers could be in line for a special event marking their dedication, after local councillors welcomed the motion for a parade in their honour.

Cllr Declan Power has asked that Drogheda become one of growing number of towns and cities to take part in the National Services Day march, annually in the first Saturday in September.

“Since 2018, separate parades have been held across the country to recognise the work of frontline staff in emergency services and volunteer services. The parades organised include Gardai, Defense Forces, the National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service, Coast Guard, RNLI, and Civil Defense teams and many others,” explained Cllr Power.

“Last year parades were held in Dublin, Cork, Limerick Castlebar, Kilkenny and Wexford. I hope that we can replicate the same concept here and in Drogheda and include frontline staff emergency health, security and voluntary service, not just Drogheda, but from all over Louth”.

Cllr Joanna Byrne was one of several councillors to lend her support to the suggestion.

"I'm very happy to lend my support this motion. I think as a town, we're very blessed with all the services that we have and maintain and we have a massive hospital with a lot of medical staff and services in there,” she said. “We've just come through the other end of a very bitter feud where our Gardai and emergency services were put to the test.

“It was clear on St. Patrick's Day, people love civic events like that, and I think you would get the same number of them to come out to support our frontline services on National Services Day. So I think it's a great idea.”