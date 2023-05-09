Louth councillor raises urgent need to tackle speeding on Marley’s Lane in Drogheda

A local Labour councillor says there is an urgent need to address speeding on Marley’s Lane in Drogheda and make the area safer for its residents and their children.

Cllr Emma Cutlip has proposed a motion at the May meeting of the Drogheda Borough District calling on the council to allocate funds for traffic calming measures on Marley’s Lane.

“The council has earmarked funding for traffic calming measures across Drogheda and I am determined to see that a number of problematic areas around the town are addressed,” said Cllr Cutlip.

“Marley’s lane is bordered on one side by housing estates Marley Court, Beechwood, Tredagh, and Rowan Heights. On the other side is St. Paul & St. John’s national schools, Drogheda Boys FC training area, Aura Leisure Centre and an industrial estate where the An Post distribution centre is located. The busy road and its mixed uses brings all kinds of traffic to the area at all times of the day.”

The Labour councillor says that speeding on Marley’s Lane is of particular concern due to the wide variety of users in the area.

“This is a busy road and more can be done to curb speeding and make the road safer for everyone.”

Cllr Cutlip said she would not stop at Marley’s Lane and there were a number of problematic areas across the town that need similar attention.

“This motion is the first of a number of actions I will be taking on pedestrian and road safety around the town. In my short time on the council, I have been inundated with representations from constituents concerned about road safety across our town and their needs to be a concerted effort on the council to address these long-standing issues, for once and for all,” she explained. “I will be seeking similar road safety measures in other parts of the town like Barrack Street and James Street Junction at the Bull Ring as well as on Dyer Street and Shop Street junction.

“As locals know all too well, these are areas of the town that are particularly difficult for pedestrians to safely cross the road and it is time the council did something about it before we are responding to a potentially serious accident.”