Louth councillor John Sheridan brands speed limit cuts ‘futile’

Government proposals to cut speed limits across the country were ‘futile’ when there were many roads in the district awaiting traffic calming measures.

Cllr John Sheridan was speaking to his motion ‘that Louth County Council would update Ardee Municipal District on what the plans are for safety measures on the R166 at Coopers Cross, Castlebellingham, and when they will be implemented.’

The Fianna Fáil representative added the junction currently had no safety measures except a standard yellow junction sign that did not give motorists, cyclists nor pedestrians adequate advance warning of such a tight blind bend on a junction.

He called for traffic calming measures, remarking speed limit changes were futile ‘when there are a dozen roads in this municipal district on a waiting list for traffic calming measures’.

‘The Government needs to put their money where their mouth is.’

The motion was seconded by Cllr Pearse McGeough who said Coopers Cross needed attention, and he highlighted some of the accidents which occurred there, as well as noting the nearby St Peter’s Nursing Home.

Cllr Paula Butterly said ‘enormous money’ had been invested in rural Ireland yet no significant increases to address low-cost safety measures.

You will never do them all, but she encouraged people to air their views.

‘We need the public to participate and more money to address the issues.’

Cathaoirleach Cllr Dolores Minogue said that speeding on roads was a Garda issue and not a council issue.

In a written reply to Cllr Sheridan’s motion, Acting Director of Services Willie Walsh said, ‘There is data showing previous accidents at this location. Accordingly, traffic and speed surveys will be carried out and the results analysed during the coming months.

‘It may qualify for funding in 2024 under the Low-Cost Safety Grants Scheme if deemed of sufficient risk to motorists.’