Louth councillor hits out at Irish Water following extended outage in Drogheda area

Independent Louth Councillor Kevin Callan has slammed Irish Water for its “shambolic” management of works in Drogheda last week.

The planned improvements were due to take place between 9am and 4pm on Wednesday, yet homes had no water up to lunchtime the following day.

Cllr Callan said that there were thousands of homes still without water the next day by lunchtime.

“The entity that is Irish Water has absolutely no respect for those running homes or businesses and has shown total contempt for the people of Drogheda now on a number of occasions, this work done in the Greenhills area has not been done to schedule, with extremely poor communication and this is simply intolerable and should not be occurring in Irelands largest town,’ he said.

Uisce Water confirmed that “due to the complexity of the work” a planned interruption scheduled for Wednesdayled to a prolonged outage which affected homes and businesses in the area.

Padraig Hanly, Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann said, “We regret the inconvenience caused to customers and would like to assure them that restoring normal water services was a top priority for us. We would like to thank the people of Drogheda for their patience and reassure them we worked as quickly as possible to restore the water supply.

“Due to the complex nature and flow of the network, there was a prolonged outage. There was a further need to interrupt the water supply for longer than previously anticipated.

“Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.

These works are being delivered as part of Uisce Éireann’s Growth and Development Programme and are due to be completed by the end of the year. The project is being delivered by GMC Utilities Group Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.