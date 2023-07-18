Louth councillor Emma Cutlip calls for homelessness to be considered during planning process

Permission has been granted for two more storeys, amounting to 36 more units, as Buttergate Apartments, on the Donore Road.

A Louth Councillor has expressed dismay that residents of a Drogheda apartment block could be left homeless by a decision to grant planning permission for redevelopment work.

52 families of Buttergate apartments on the Donore Road were left facing possible eviction if construction starts on 36 new apartments on top of their existing complex, adding two storeys to the already existing three.

Residents said they felt like they are living in a “ticking time bomb”, as the construction company which owns their complex has been granted permission to build a further two storeys on top.

The decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála but the council’s decision to grant permission was upheld.

Labour Councillor Emma Cutlip told the July meeting of the council that there are fantastic conditions relating to a range of factors such as the environment and traffic management, but there were none to ensure 52 families aren’t put “out on the street”.

“Considering this county’s problem with emergency accommodation there seems to have been no consideration as to how a planning decision might compound the homelessness problem.”

While Director of Services Thomas McEvoy said he wouldn’t comment on an individual planning case, CEO Joan Martin stated that anything beyond existing planning law cannot be considered. She said every planning application is dealt with within strict legal parameters.