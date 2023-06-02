Louth councillor Elaine McGinty welcomes pedestrian link between estates

A local Labour Party councillor has welcomed moves by Meath County Council to construct a new temporary path linking Avourwen and Lagavooren Manor housing estates with Rosevale.

Cllr Elaine McGinty says this part of Drogheda has seen significant growth in recent years, in both housing and population but its infrastructure has not kept pace.

“New footpaths, cycle lanes and bus routes are urgently needed to meet the needs of new and existing residents in the area and this proposal for a temporary footpath linking Avourwen and Lagavooren Manor to Rosevale is a welcome first step,” said Cllr McGinty. “I have been working with Meath County Council for some time now to improve the walkways between these estates and while the solution being proposed is a temporary one, it is a welcome step in the right direction.

She says she is delighted the council has now agreed to put in place a short-term solution, involving a temporary surface on two separate pathways using the existing established routes, between theses estates.

“I hope that this will improve road safety for residents in the short-term while buying the council more time to complete the taking in charge of green space between the estates needed for a more long-term solution. Any permanent solution will of course involve a public consultation process between the council and residents.” said the local Labour councillor.

“At a recent meeting with the CEO of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham and Meath County Council I pressed for new public transport routes and the expansion of existing services for the Drogheda and East Meath Area.

“In my submission I insisted the area needed bus services serving local retail parks as well as secondary level schools in the area. Students in the area attending third-level institutions in Dundalk, Maynooth and Dublin also need a regular bus service.

“Having recently helped to secure the new Local Link 188 service for Donore and Duleek, I would hope that these areas will be included in any future plans the NTA have for Drogheda and East Meath.”