Louth councillor Declan Power seeks grants to protect county’s magical thatched cottages

Cllr Declan Power at the Thatch Cottage at the slip in Clogherhead as featured in the Hollywood movie 'Captain Lightfoot' in 1955)

Drogheda Rural Independent Councillor Declan Power has asked Louth County Council to write to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to enhance better measures to protect thatched cottages, including increased funding for roof maintenance and better protection with insurance cover.

In his motion at the June meeting of Louth County Council, the Clogherhead Councillor said, "The village of Clogherhead has a beautiful reminders of times past with five magical thatched cottages that are admired by those that visit the village"

"When Hollywood and legendary actor Rock Hudson came to Clogherhead less than 70 years ago in 1955 to film 'Captain Lightfoot,' the movie depicts some great scenes of the beautiful white-washed, thatched cottages, with some of these featured still standing, maintained and living in today."

"Many thatched cottages in County Louth stand out in some of our towns and villages. Some inhabit them permanently, while others form the basis of business opportunities, such as bars, and restaurants, like the Morning Star in Tullyallen. In contrast, others maximise their economic potential as coffee shops and rental properties."

"Unfortunately, these beautiful structures are threatened due to high maintenance costs and the lack of insurance options."

"Thatched cottages form a significant part of our heritage and culture in this County and across the Country."

"While we are deep in a housing crisis these days, the thatched cottage used to be the primary type of housing across the Country, now dwindling to approximately 1,500 units."

"People travel from all over the world to observe these unique icons of Irish History.

Preserving the Thatch Cottage is vital for our Tourism. In Louth, we hope to reap the benefits of the 'Biden Bounce' with a high expectation of many American visitors coming to Louth to see where their president's family came from and explore their own ancestral story. The chances are, their ancestors probably lived in a Thatched cottage."

"Unfortunately, the preservation and upkeep of thatched cottages can be costly and complex.

Owners who purchase these properties should be given as much support as possible as guardians and custodians, keepers of cultural and structural heritage.

Insurance costs have had a massive impact, with many not being able to secure insurance for their properties. Those with insurance have faced hikes from €3,000 to the highest at an incredible €11,000 annually."

"There are several grants for the maintenance, repair and conservation of thatched cottages in this Country.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage offer thatching grants to renovate thatched roofs of owner-occupied houses.

The Department also offers 'Historical Structures' and 'Built Heritage Investment' schemes and can also benefit from the derelict and vacant properties grants that will assist thatched house owners, but the feeling from owners, guardians and custodians of our cultural icons is that improved government funding is needed for the increased costs to repair, maintain and preserve the thatched cottage. Unfortunately, any type of grant aid will be meaningless unless insurance measures are implemented, such as a National Insurance Policy for Thatched Cottages, at an accessible and affordable rate."

"Banks will not issue a mortgage without insurance. This makes buying, selling and renovating these properties challenging and poses problems for the survival of thatched properties into the future. We have a duty of care to ensure the survival of these cottages which forms a big part of our unique heritage and culture," concluded Cllr. Power.