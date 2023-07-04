Louth councillor calls for ‘serious plan’ to deal with derelict Narrow West Street buildings

‘Golden opportunity’ to get Government funding

Local Independent Cllr Paddy McQuillan is calling for a plan to deal with the increasing dereliction of the vacant buildings in Narrow West Street.

With the street not being fully addressed in the West Gate Vision plan, he feels it is time serious action was taken against the owners of several properties which have been allowed to fall into dangerous disrepair over the past decade or so.

Meanwhile his comments received support from fellow councillor James Byrne, who welcomed funding which could be used to regenerate this part of the town.

“I received an update from Minister Darragh O’Brien’s office recently outlining a rolling fund to be made available to local authorities through the Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF) in the coming weeks. This support has been specifically designed to address long term vacancy and dereliction across our towns and cities. It is separate from the funding I hope we can get for the West Gate Vision project which will focus on the public realm,” explained Cllr Byrne. “Basically, this fund will allow Louth County Council to acquire vacant or derelict properties and renovate for re-use or sale. The fund would then be replenished from the proceeds received allowing the Council to put in place a rolling programme of acquisitions in order to tackle long term vacancy and dereliction without having to borrow”.

He agreed that Louth County Council needs to put Narrow West St at the top of its agenda regarding this funding and if they only do it one building at a time it will bring huge changes to the street over time.

“I supported the call of my colleague Paddy McQuillan at this month’s Council meeting that a plan should be put together immediately to deal with the huge level of dereliction and vacancy on Narrow West St” he added. “This funding opportunity is golden”.