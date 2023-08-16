Louth council plans to transform historic former church into state of the art Drogheda library

Louth County Council bough the former church from the Dominican order in 2020

Deputy Fergus O'Dowd at the former Dominican Church. which is set to become the new location for the library.

After years of speculation, and recent attempts by local Hindis to gain access for use as a temple, Louth County Council has finally announced its intended use for the former Dominican church building on Wellington Quay.

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has confirmed that Louth County Council has applied for funding to extend and refurbish the Dominican Church in Drogheda to provide for a brand new state of the art library.

“The council submitted an application under the Libraries Capital Programme 2023-2027 and whilst there is some way to go before a final decision is made, I’m delighted to see my that previous recommendations were taken on board for this historic church to remain in community use and serve as a brand new library,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“Our existing library and the wonderful staff continue to serve the town well but it has been clear for some time that we need to modernise and expand the existing services, what better way than utilising an existing landmark within the town.

“The Dominican Church is also located in the vicinity of the long awaited Westgate Vision Plans so if the library application is successful it will certainly complement any Westgate development into the future”.

Louth County Council purchased the 18th century St. Mary Magdalen's church from the Dominican order in 2020 when they decided to leave the town after almost 800 years.

All applications received under the Libraries Capital Programme are currently being assessed by both the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Libraries Development Unit in the LGMA.

“Following this, those proposals recommended for approval will then be assessed by the technical staff in the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government. It is anticipated that successful projects, including the amount of Libraries Capital Programme funding being awarded, will be announced in Q4 of 2023,” he added. “Fingers crossed the application will get over the line and we can look forward to a brand new library for our town.”