Louth community celebrates inclusivity as Termonfeckin hosts its own World Cup

Termonfeckin Welcomes group host multinational soccer tournament

The match was a real show of force in the Termonfeckin community. Credit: Courtesy Termonfeckin Welcomes

Competition was fierce on the pitch for this friendly match! Credit: Courtesy Termonfeckin Welcomes

Six teams of six competed in the competition. Credit: Courtesy Termonfeckin Welcomes.

More than 100 people turned out to support a multi-nations soccer league held in Termonfeckin Celtic Football Club on Easter Monday.

The tournament was run by the club in association with the Termonfeckin Welcomes group, which was set up earlier this year to support and welcome those who have recently moved to the village from far-flung corners of the globe.

Six teams of six competed in the competition on the club's astro pitches in, at times, challenging weather conditions. Two of the teams were made up of the men currently living in the Triple House direct provision centre in the village. The centre accommodates men from Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Togo, Georgia, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Algeria and Nigeria seeking International Protection in Ireland.

Ukrainian families fleeing war in their country are currently living in the former Seapoint retreat centre in the village.

Both groups are being supported by the Termonfeckin Welcomes group which has 35 active volunteering members and was formed earlier this year by Termonfeckin locals to assist and welcome those seeking refuge in the village.

Termonfeckin Welcomes is working with community and sporting groups like TCFC to help the residents of the Triple House and Seapoint access necessary services and to integrate in the community and to feel welcome. A number of events have already been held with plans for more in the coming weeks and months.

"It was really great to see so many people from the village and elsewhere turn out for Monday's event and come together through the universal language of football,” said Vinny Mulholland of Termonfeckin Celtic.

The matches were refereed by Vinny, and Emmet Nichol while Thomas Corrigan organised the match schedules. The event was coordinated by the club's Dave Looney, while refreshments, cakes and sandwiches were supplied by Termonfeckin Welcomes volunteers.

"We were delighted to have such wholehearted support from Termonfeckin Celtic FC, who kindly hosted the event with us.” said Liam Harbison of Termonfeckin Welcomes.

“It sends a strong signal that we are a welcoming community in Termonfeckin and that our local sporting organisations are inclusive of all those who live in that community, regardless of where they are from".