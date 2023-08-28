Louth cinemagoers in lap of luxury as Omniplex opens with reclining seats and double sofas

Recline and double sofa beds in every auditorium

The new state of the art, six screen cinema at Scotch Hall will open its doors this weekend.

The new Omniplex in Scotch Hall will have recliners and double sofa beds in all its screens.

The wait is over for cinema-lovers as Omniplex Cinema Group has opened its new all-laser projection cinema in Scotch Hall, Drogheda.

With movie-fans flocking to films like Barbie, Oppenheimer and now Drogheda director Baz Black’s debut ‘Dublin Crust’, the six-screen cinema features RECLINE and DOUBLE SOFA-BEDS in every auditorium, along with regular seating and will provide cinema lovers in Louth and beyond access to a world class cinema experience for many years to come.

“Visitors to Scotch Hall will finally be able to enjoy cinema! We are delighted to be able to deliver our newest ‘all laser’ projection cinema for the local community in Drogheda and beyond,” says Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas. “ Along with our four-Screen cinema in Boyne Centre, cinemagoers in Drogheda can now expect to see a much wider choice of films than was previously possible.”

Scotch Hall is the fourth brand-new cinema opened by Omniplex Cinema Group this year, including similar five-screen multiplexes in Ballinasloe and Mullingar as well as ‘The Avenue Cinema’, a nine-screen luxury cinema in Belfast complete with in-seat dining and bar service. Fully Irish-owned, Omniplex is the largest cinema company operating on the island of Ireland, with over 280 screens in 38 locations.

The Omniplex cinema group, which is controlled by the Anderson family, completed its acquisition of Scotch Hall Shopping Centre in February of this year for about €21m, saying at the time the completion of the cinema project was their number one priority.

"Dublin Crust” which is written, directed by and stars Louth man Baz Black opens in the new cinema on September 1st.