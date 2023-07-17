Louth Blind Tennis champion Babs Weinburg hoping to raise funds for World Games

Babs urges people to ‘give it a go!”

Babs and the rest of the Irish Blind Tennis team who are hoping to travel to the World Games in Birmingham in August.

Whilst we all marvelled at the skills of the tennis players at Wimbledon, one Louth woman can do what they can do, and all without sight.

Babs Weinburg from Dundalk is a VI (Visually Impaired) and Blind Tennis champion, and is hoping she can encourage more people with visual impairments to join in this exciting sport.

“Depending on the severity of the sight loss of the players, we are categorised into four different groups; B1 is players who are completely blind, or who can really only see shades but nothing else; they play blindfolded and have up to three bounces,” explains Babs, who is originally from Hamburg, but has lived in Dundalk for 21 years.

“And the major difference between our way of playing tennis and the sighted players is that we have a sound ball. It is made of foam, slightly bigger than an ordinary tennis ball, and the inner core is like a table tennis ball with plastic beads. So, when it bounces, we can hear that”. B2 is the next group, and they play on a three-quarter field, and they too have up to three bounces where playing. “This is because in the B2 group we have particularly severe problems to spot the balls and are relying on sound to know where the ball is,” she adds. “The next group B3 has up to two bounces and B4 has just one bounce.”

Babs’ sight loss began 21 years ago, and by the time she was diagnosed, had already lost 50% of her vision.

"So if I can give one message to your readers, please get your eyes checked, because if it's slow deterioration, you don't feel it. But the earlier you go, the better they can help you,” she says. “They tried lots of things, but they couldn't stop further deterioration, and now if I say it by percentage, I can see about 5% and even though you are sitting less than a metre away from me, I can’t see the details of your face.”

Despite these challenges, Babs has not let this slow her down in life, and she has adapted to her new way of living.

“I don’t use an assistance dog or anything like that, and when I’m in Dundalk, or anywhere else I know really well, I don't even use my cane,” says Babs with a smile. “I would only use that when I'm going abroad or places where I have never been before.” Babs’ love affair with tennis started relatively late, and after she was almost completely blind.

“I always loved tennis, but it was mainly watching it because when I was a youngster, it was too expensive; my parents couldn't afford to let us play tennis,” says Babs. “But in 2018, I got a phone call from the National Centre of the Blind asking me if I would like to try blind tennis, and I said ‘have you been on the Guinness what on earth is blind tennis?!”

Babs was always active throughout her life and did a lot of different sports and so when she gave this a shot, she proved to be a natural, and was totally hooked!

“From the very first match, the tennis racket kind of glued into my hand, and the next day I went to the sports shop and bought my own racket,” she laughs. “And then in 2019, we had the national championship, and I made it to the national team, and I became number four in the world championship in Spain.”

The accolades came thick and fast after that, but COVID put a temporary stop to Babs’ gallop.

“I had won the Irish Nationals in 2019, and had just become number 1 in my group in Ireland in 2020, but then Corona came, so for almost two years, there was no tennis,” she says. “But as soon as we got back playing, I got back on track, winning in Poland in 2021 and in 2022, I became number four”.

One of the highlights over the past few years is the time Babs got to train in Spain.

“I spent some time there over the last winter in Spain and won a tournament there in the north of Spain. I was able to play outside every day and my game really improved and then I came back, won the Nationals, then I got a phone call that they have another tournament in Madrid and I won that as well!” Although Babs is flying high in the game, she finds it hard to get opponents in this country. “I play in Dundalk, and the staff in the sports centre in Muirhevnamore are amazing, and I also play In Belfast and Shankill, but it can be so hard to find people to play against,” says Babs with a sigh. “There is a lack of coaches and a lack of tennis clubs accepting it because there is probably a fear from not knowing enough about it. That is why I do my best to spread the news about the sport at every opportunity.”

Just recently, in the Boat and Tennis Club in Wexford, Babs brought a team to play with sighted players who wore simulating glasses.

"The reason for doing this is that when you try to explain, you think, oh, that's bad, but if you have a chance to realize it yourself, in which way it can differ, it gives you a completely different perspective of the situation,” she explains. “Besides the ball and the bounces, it is basically very similar to sighted tennis, and ideally we play indoors, but we can also play outside too.”

On seeing a demonstration of Babs playing, VI and Blind Tennis, it is a fast-paced and exciting sport, showing remarkable skill and agility.

Along with the ball making a sound, when serving the ball all players must use the “ready” “yes” “play” procedure to allow their opponent to know they are about to serve the ball. They will ask their opponent if they are ready, confirm that they have replied “yes” and announce that they are about to begin play before serving.

Of course, with lack of support or funding, comes fewer opportunities, and the Irish Team is currently having to raise their own funds to try and compete in the World Blind Sports Games in Birmingham from August 21st to 27th.

These World Games are run by the International Blind Sports Association and are held every four years.

“We have an amazing group of eight players from all over Ireland who have qualified to represent their country in the biggest sporting event for blind and Visually Impaired sport in the world.” explains Babs. “We are looking for funds to help towards travel, accommodation and team preparation, and any donations or sponsorship for these amazing players would be amazing to help them achieve their dream.”

A donation can be made here https://www.gofundme.com/f/g447n-irish-blind-and-visually-impaired-tennis-team.

Babs is very keen for other tennis clubs to come on board and explore VI and Blind Tennis to attract new members.

“It is becoming more popular around the country, and I would love to see it in Mid Louth or South Louth too, maybe around Drogheda, if anyone wants to contact me from a club there,” she says. “We have no age groups and there are four categories to suit all sight loss levels, so anybody who is interested, please come try it out.

“They have tennis rackets here that they give you to try it out and you find out what it's like and maybe like me, you will be hooked!”

You can find out more about the sport on https://spunout.ie/health/exercise/vision-impaired-tennis-ireland or contact Dundalk Sports Centre on (042) 939 2987 to give Blind Tennis a go!