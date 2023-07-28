Louth author Tom Reilly releases his fifth book on Oliver Cromwell

Local author and historian Tom Reilly releases fifth book on Oliver Cromwell

It’s quite the claim from the jacket blurb of Tom Reilly’s latest book on his favourite topic; Oliver Cromwell.

But then the Drogheda author has always been somewhat of a maverick.

This is his fifth book with the same rough subject matter, out of a collection of 14 written in total, and he is still convinced that he can change history’s view on Cromwell and his alleged sins against the Irish.

This time his sights are firmly on the historians themselves, whom he feels won’t think outside the box when it comes to the Lieutenant-General.

“I have already written four books that, when combined, completely exonerate Oliver Cromwell of massacring civilians on any significant scale in Ireland, and if you don’t already know what he’s accused of, you can’t be Irish, you can’t know anyone Irish, and you’ve probably never heard of Ireland,” says Tom, who admits he failed Leaving Cert history. “According to Nielsen BookData, who know about these things, my books have not sold well in the overall scheme of things. Surprise, surprise. Clearly my conclusions are unpalatable to a typical Irish person when it comes to that bastard Cromwell. Or maybe they’re just bad books!”

In Tom’s own words, his latest tome is essentially a scathing attack on some historians who simply refuse to accept that he’s right.

“The tide is very slowly turning towards the conclusions that I have discovered, having gone and changed our entire perception of Cromwell's time in Ireland,” he says. “ I have also single-handedly assembled a collective of academics to contribute to a sixth book, Cromwell and Ireland, New Perspectives, which is a collection of essays. I will keep producing as many books as I can to get the message across before I shake off this mortal coil. I'm righting a wrong”.

Before you throw your eyes to heaven and ask why should I read another book on Cromwell, it’s worth remembering Tom’s quirky sense of humour and witty turn of phrase.

Anyone from Drogheda (or Drawda in the book) will enjoy the vivid depictions of and recognise many characters, both living and not, so richly described and brought to life.

Seán Collins, Frank Godfrey and other local luminaries feature in this book, and many letters to the DI over the years also feature heavily.

Even if you don’t agree with the overall sentiments, it’s a jolly romp through contemporary times, with Tom’s infamous contretemps with then then Deputy Mayor Frank Godfrey even making national news.

"It was the quintessential ‘Down with this sort of thing’ moment. Straight out of Father Ted. ‘Not Cromwellcome’ shouted one of the signs in an attempt at a clever pun that just didn’t quite hit the mark for me. And I love wordplay! ‘Drogheda says no to Cromwell devil mask’ screamed another. One of the protestors had daubed tomato juice on the walls of the graveyard to represent the blood of the civilians that Cromwell clearly slaughtered according to the demonstrators. The Irish Mirror actually dedicated several pages to the controversy in different editions over a few weeks. In one full-page piece Frank bizarrely challenged me to a duel and we were both depicted in duelling garb from the seventeenth century”.

"This book is my voice. It's written for those who have no interest in history but like a good scandal. I know that I'm like a dog with a bone, but the more the years have gone on the more clear it has become clear that the image we have been taught of Cromwell being a genocidal maniac is demonstrably preposterous,” explains Tom, a former reporter with the Drogheda Independent. “ The majority of people who have read my books get the message and appreciate that the evidence only points in one direction. Of course I am well aware that I am fighting a gargantuan tradition that has seeped into the DNA of the Irish diaspora all over the world. Generations of academics strangely seem to have missed this, and that is astonishing to me.”

And what of the Cromwellian content, and is there anything new that could convince the naysayers and doubting Thomas’?

Well one reviewer is certainly a fan, with the Outlaw MJ Podcast saying:

“This has to be the best thing I’ve ever read in my life. The great General Bilbo Baggins, the Father Ted references and my favourite: Mrs Cromwell washing the skidmarks out of Ollie’s tighty whiteys,” he opined. “This is a profound and genius work of literary art!”

Tom says his confidence comes from the utter lack of contrary evidence from the historians who disagree with him.

"Republicans and nationalists can disagree as vehemently as they like, but without solid evidence to back up what is only an opinion, they're completely wasting their time,” he muses. “I've said it before and I'll say it again - if I'm wrong I challenge academics everywhere to blow my evidence out of the water. But after 30 years of opportunity, no-one has done it yet. Come and have a go if you think you're clever enough”.

Making a Massacre from Liberalis Books is out now priced €13 and available on the publisher’s website (collectiveinkbooks.com).

Tom reminds readers that he has refused to take any royalties for his books for years now as this is about the message - not the money!