Louth author Ricky Gerrard’s latest book is a treasure trove of memories from the Far Side

“Poems, Prayers and Tales from the Far Side’ is on sale now

Ricky Gerrard with his new book "Poem's, Prayers and Tales from the Far Side".

The Dale was where we played

Across the road and down the bank

Was how we spent our days”

The words of Gerard Smith, a past pupil of St Mary’s Congress Avenue and Diocesan school; just one of many contributors to local author Ricky Gerrard’s latest offering “Poems, prayers and tales from the Far Side”.

Containing a wealth of prose of varying styles, the one abiding theme of the book is St Mary’s Parish and this is an extraordinary and enjoyable collection of poetry and memories from ordinary people and accomplished writers alike.

“This was one of my COVID projects, but it didn’t happen by accident,” explains Ricky, who has so far published 16 books and counting. “I always had it in my mind to compile some sort of collection from local people who had an interest in written verse, and some are from older people who are gone like John O'Brien, who was a baker, and that is interspersed with past pupils and ordinary people but they had all one thing in common; I tried to make sure that they all had been to school in St. Mary's Parish somewhere”.

The result is a beautifully presented tome, containing a vast selection of poems from past and present names such as Paddy Cluskey and John O’Brien, plus John McCullen, Anthony ‘Hess’ Matthews, the author himself and even one from yours truly.

That is coupled with some delightful lines from local school children, all from south of the river, as well as fascinating historical photographs and facts from Ricky’s extensive archive and personal knowledge.

“I was born and raised in the parish and I taught all my years in Congress Avenue School and I knew so many pupils who had a bit of an aptitude for poetry, but if they had been encouraged earlier on, they would have produced more,” he adds. “And it’s not only poems, but there is something at the end of the book which is really interesting too, which (community historian) Brendan Matthews found for me.”

The tale of which Ricky speaks is that of the friendly rivalry between Peter Lyons Bakery and Sheil’s Bakery, which were situated on opposite sides of the river.

“Joe Sheils had a bakery in James Street and Peter Lyons was in Stockwell Street and Joe was wondering how the others were so popular. So he devised a scheme whereby he copied their red and yellow colours, for the vans and the delivery driver uniforms,” explains Ricky.

“And instead of bringing him to court, Peter Lyons came up with a poetry competition where people had to say why they thought their bakery was the best, and the “Reason Why” entrants are all listed at the back of the book.”

For that alone, and the wealth of names and addresses linked to the ingenious idea, Ricky’s book would be worth a buy, but throw in the delightful and poignant memories from the more contemporary writers and you have a treasure of a book which could be enjoyed by Droghedeans from both sides of the divide and beyond.

Ricky’s next publication is ready to be launched before the end of August. It is a history of the ‘Boyne Yacht Club 1954 – 1988”, which was based in Mornington, near the entrance of the sea.

“Poems, Prayers and Tales from the Far Side’ is available now priced €22 from Ricky on 087 9763689 or from McCabe’s, Duleek Street, Forge Field Shop, Termonfeckin or Maher’s Chemist, West Street, Drogheda.