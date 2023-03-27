Louth artist Leonora Reilly showcasing work in the Coffee House

Opportunity for local artists to show talent

Local artist Leonora Reilly with some of the art on display in the Coffee House in West Street.

Leonora Reilly, an artist from Drogheda, Co Louth and organiser of the Louth Plein Air Art Festival has recently collaborated with The Coffee House, West Street, Drogheda to exhibit her artworks for the month of March.

Leonora saw an opportunity and approached Sophie, ,manager of The Coffee House, to discuss creating a place artists could avail of to display their art for a month at a time.

This is a win-win for both ladies. The Coffee House will have new fresh paintings every month for customers to admire and all artworks are available to purchase. A great way to support artists and small businesses.

"It can be difficult for upcoming artists to find a place to show their work so this is a welcome new development for West Street, Drogheda,” said Leonora.

Leonora’s artworks are currently on display until the 31st March, then from 1st April a new artist is already lined up for the month of April.

Should a local artist be interested in availing of this opportunity for May, please contact Leonora by email on Leonora.reillyart@gmail.com.