Louth actor/director Baz Black premiering movie in Drogheda

‘Dublin Crust’ has already won a major UK award

Drogheda actor Baz Black with the award won at Swindon Film Festival for Dublin Crust.

Louth actor, writer, producer and now director Baz Black will premiere his new film ‘Dublin Crust’ in his hometown of Drogheda in a sold-out showing in the new Scotch Hall cinema complex.

The music-based movie, which was recently awarded the overall festival favourite at Swindon Film Festival in the UK, was also nominated for Best International Feature Film at the South Coast Film Festival, along with the 14th Underground Cinema Dublin Festival, and Limerick's Richard Harris Film Festival.

The cinema release date is September 1st in the local Omniplex Cinemas, with a sold out advanced screening in their brand new location in Drogheda’s Scotch Hall August 30th and Odeon Cinemas nationwide release on September 15th with an advanced screening on September 13th at their Point Square location Dublin, which also has not tickets left.

The film then returns home to open the Louth International Film Festival in Dundalk from September 29th to October 1st.

Starring Joe Rooney (Fr.Ted), William Morgan (The Commitments), Rose Henderson (Fr.Ted), and Gerry Cannon (Valhalla), the film marks director and actor Baz Black's first feature film, after successful roles in RTE’s KIN, as well as other award winning performances.

In Dublin Crust, Baz plays drummer Bonehead has just been released from prison and sets about reforming Punk band Crust for one last show.

One critic has described the movie as like 'Trainspotting' meets 'The Commitments' and has an illegitimate love child with 'The Full Monty'.