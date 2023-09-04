Long-awaited repairs to damaged Oldbridge boardwalk making slow progress

Programme for repair work to begin ahead of tender process

Deputy Fergus O'Dowd says he will keep pressure on Meath County Council to get the repairs carried out.

Temporary repairs have been in place for five years.

The section of the Oldbridge boardwalk was destroyed in a suspected arson attack in July 2018.

Meath County Council is one small step closer to a more permanent repairing of the section of boardwalk near Oldbridge which was destroyed in a suspected arson attack in July 2018.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd submitted a query to Senior Engineer Nicholas Whyatt, who confirmed that, following a recent inspection, they will soon begin planning for a more comprehensive repair tendering.

Deputy O’Dowd has made several approaches for updates on the much-needed repairs and says he will keep the pressure on until the work commences.

In the latest response, Meath County Council confirmed:

"A further and more detailed inspection of the structure was carried out in June 2023 and the defects in the decking, rails, piles, connections and posts were logged.

“We have received a draft report containing recommendations on the extent and treatment of the various repairs that are required.

“We are currently reviewing this report, and once this exercise is completed we will begin the process of devising a programme to undertake the repairs and preparing a tender for the works."

Deputy O’Dowd says this is a long-overdue development.

“I've been pressing Meath County Council to make much-needed repairs to the stretch of Boyne Greenway boardwalk at Oldbridge for some time now and finally we have some progress,” says Deputy O’Dowd. “This would make a huge difference to peoples experiences on the Boyne Greenway.”

The section of boardwalk appears to have been deliberately set alight in the summer of 2018, causing extensive damage to the wooden structure.

Interim repairs were carried out to the damaged section however the expectation was that more complete repairs would be made to match the existing boardwalk.

In April 2021, local disability rights campaigner advocate Nicola McDonnell was injured as her wheelchair tipped over at the damaged part.

'It is very uneven, even for people with reduced mobility or with buggies and especially wheelchairs,” she said at the time. “The lack of a full repair of the boardwalk since it was damaged has discriminated against people in wheelchairs”.