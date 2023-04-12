Around the Districts: Monasterboice, Slane and Stamullen

Dearbhla Williamson who came home from America to celebrate her 30th birthday with parents Sean and Linda Collins in The Punt. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Your news

If you have any Monasterboice related news, in the form of text or pictures, please don’t hesitate to send them on to paddyholdcroft@gmail.com or 0862039501, for publication in this column.

Drumshallon Forge news

Wee county vintage club will host the monthly Social Dance on Fri 28th April in aid of Cystic Fibrosis. Bernie Heaney who hails from Co.Kildare is your entertainer for the night and boy can she entertain. . This will be Bernie’s second performance in Drumshallon. Save the date.

New Dance class - Such is the popularity at the moment of Dancing, country wide and in Drumshallon in particular, that a new beginners, social, sequence and old time. Dance class will start on Monday 24th April at 11:00am . €10 per class. The usual Monday night class at 8.30 pm continues.

Pilates classes and woman’s weight lifting classes on Tuesdays at 9.30am and 7.00 pm. And Fridays at 9.45am

Yoga with Mariam on Wednesdays at 7pm and Friday at 11.00 am.

Beginners Yoga with Sharon on Thursdays at 6.45pm .

Oskars

Naomh Mairtin are delighted to announce that it is teaming up with Kevin Rowe Events to host a wonderful club and community event, “A night at the Oskars”

The show will take place on Saturday the 4th of November in the Fairways Hotel Dundalk.

This event will take a tremendous amount of planning and anyone wishing to come on board it’s Oskars committee please let the club know. Also, of course the club is looking for undiscovered acting talent for the night itself. Apparently, between 70-80 talented (and not so talented) actors are required, so anyone interested please contact the club on it’s social media pages or alternatively get in contact with Neil Cooney 0871242804; Paul McDonnell 0868041680; Francis McCullough 0879751903 confirming your interest by the end of March.

Once it has significant numbers interested Naomh Mairtin will host an information evening on the event for everyone.. And keep your eye on our social media pages for more info

#Oskars #JocksOskars.

Dunleer Active Retirement.

The Dunleer Active Retirement group are having a three day break in The Shandon Bay Hotel and Spa in Portnablagh, Donegal, from Monday, May 8th. Travelling will be courtesy of McGinley’s Luxury Coaches. This group’s meeting are frequented with many from the Monasterboice area and all, plus people who would simply be interested in this trip are invited to ring following numbers for further information...... Kay 0866020683, Eamon 0862250220 or Paddy on 0876436919. Sounds like a fantastic break and definitely worth looking into.

From couch to 100km.

The local cycling club, The White River Wheelers are has started a “Couch to 100k” challenge. . Basically the club invites cyclist of all grades and experience to do a little preparatory, organised training, a couple of times a week and, in return, it guarantees you will be in a fit enough condition to complete a 100k cycle, before the summer sets in. Sounds like a challenge, says you. Well get your bike out of the shed, kick the stableizers off it and get down to Dunlee at 9am each Sunday. See it’s website for more details.

Parish Office.

Open every Tuesday from 2.30 to 5.30pm, when secretarys Mary and Ann will be available to take phone calls on 087 3791443 and answer emails re certs etc.

Mullary Cemetery Lotto

Results April 1st: Winning no was 34. Winners were, Mary McGuire and The Brady Family.

N.Mairtin Lotto

Results 06-04-2023 No: 02,05,27,30, Jackpot not won, €3,300 this week. Match 3 numbers winner, Rachel & Liam Murphy and Iris Cunningham, this week wins or shares €150. Buy your tickets at the usual outlets or play online. If your not in you can’t win.

SLANE

Contact

Contact Sean on 087-6783729 or email swall32@gmail.com if you have an item for this column.

Peggy McGrane RIP

Sympathy is extended to the McGrane family following the death of Margaret (Peggy) née Floyd, Monknewtown, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Larry and son Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Larry, daughters Ann, Mary, Ailish and Siobhan, brothers Ronnie and Paschal Floyd, sister in law Marie, sons in law Brendan, John, Frank and Peter, daughter in law Ann, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Liturgy took place in the Church of the Assumption, Monknewtown on Good Friday with burial afterwards in Tullyallen Cemetery.

Blessing of the Graves

The Blessing of the Graves take place in Monknewtown, Knowth, Dowth and Fennor, starting at 3pm on Sunday, August 13th. The Blessing of the Graves on the Hill of Slane and St Erc’s Cemetery is the following Sunday, August 20th, starting at 2.30pm.

Tidy Towns Draw

The Slane Tidy Towns monthly draw for March took place in the Village Inn and the winners were - €100 Kevin Finnegan, €60 Helen Kearns, €50 Noleen Curran, €40 Eamon McElduff, €30 Bobby Tallon. Thanks to everyone for their support, the next draw will take place on the last Friday of April in Lynch’s Bar.

SOSAD Spinathon

The union of parishes of the Church of Ireland diocese of Meath and Kildare have requested Slane Spinners Cycling Club to host a spinathon as part of their ‘Mind Matters’ raising awareness of mental health initiative. This event takes place on Saturday next April 15th from 9am to 5pm at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Slane. Please come along and support this worthy cause, refreshments served, spot prizes, free bike service, lucky bags and much more. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to visit the historic St Patrick’s Church of Ireland. A short prayer service will take place after the event to remember all those affected by mental health.

Slane Spinners would like to thank the Church of Ireland Bishop of Meath and Kildare The Reverend Pat Storey for her sponsorship towards the cost of this event.

Community Centre Golf Classic

Slane Community Centre are holding their annual Golf Classic at Ashbourne Golf Club on Friday, May 26th. The organising committee is looking for teams and sponsors for this great event. A team of four is €400 and includes snack on the ninth hole and dinner in the clubhouse. Prizes for first and second placed teams and longest drive and nearest the pin. All funds raised will go towards the building of the community centre and sports hall in Slane. For further information contact maevecarbin@gmail.com or colmdevin2@gmail.com

Cul Camps 2023

A number of local clubs including Slane GFC are again hosting the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps and places can now be booked online. The Slane camp is from Monday July 31st to Friday August 4th. Neighbours St Mary’s Donore camp is from July 3rd to 7th while the following week both Rathkenny and Drumconrath host camps, July 10th to 18th. Seneschalstown and Duleek-Bellewstown host the camp from July 17th to 21st. Applicants must be 18 years old. The GAA are currently recruiting coaches and assistant coaches for all of their camps within the county. Further details are on the GAA Cúl Camps website.

Vikings are coming

The Viking Festival returns to Slane Castle on Saturday May 20th and Sunday May 21st. Visitors to the camp can try archery and hear Skalds tell Viking sagas. Artisans will have their handcrafted goods on display and for sale. Participate in children’s treasure hunts, story telling and viking style face painting, see fierce warriors do battle to be Irish champion. There is something for all the family. Tickets from boynevalleyevents.com/slane-castle-viking-festival

5K Trail Run/Walk

The Slane Castle 5k Trail Walk/Run in aid of St Patrick’s National School takes place on the grounds of the castle on Sunday, April 16th, starting at 9.30am. The route takes you through the forest and along the river finishing with the magnificent views of the castle in the background. There are t-shirts for the first 200 adults on the day and the first 200 under 16s and medals for the first 500 over the line. There will also be plenty of refreshments and home baked goods at the finish. Early bird online registration is €20 for adults (€25 on the day), €10 for secondary school aged children and €5 for primary school aged children. Registration is now open through eventmaster.

Ledwidge Museum

Ledwidge Museum has reopened for the summer season and is looking forward to welcoming visitors from far and near throughout the year. The museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 4.30pm each day.

Historical Society

Slane and District History Society is hosting a talk entitled ‘Slane Revisited’ by Dr Livia Hurley in which Dr Hurley details the historical urban and architectural development of Slane Estate, village and mill and analyses changes in the cultural landscape in the first decades of the 21st century. The talk takes place on Thursday, April 20th in the Youth Cafe, Chapel Street, Slane at 8pm. There is ample parking and non members are welcome.

Spinners Cycle

Slane Spinners Cycling Club has its annual cycle on Sunday May 7th with proceeds in aid of SOSAD. . The cycle starts from Stackallen Tennis Club with registration open from 8am for a 9am start. There are two routes, a 105km and a 50km. Helmets are compulsory. Online registration at Eventmaster/Sosad Sportive

Mothers & Others

Slane GFC Mothers & Others are now accepting new players for the 2023 season. It is open to all ladies over the age of 25, non competitive GAA games, skills and drills. Great for fun, socialising and exercising. No prior experience necessary. Training takes place on Fridays from 8 to 9pm. Yearly membership is €65 and includes insurance. Contact the club Facebook page for further details or Stacey on 085 2780787.

Walking group

The Slane Striders Walking Group meet each Tuesday evening at 7.30pm for walks around the Slane/Boyne Valley area. They also meet on Thursday mornings at 10.30am. New members always welcome. For further information contact Lucy Kennedy on 0874649876.

STAMULLEN

Local Link

Bus Services from Stamullen to Balbriggan, the Monday to Friday timetable is as follows. Deaprt from Silverstream, Glasheen and Kilbreck at 9.54am, 11.54am, 13.54pm and 15.54pm, stopping off at Mountain View, Stamullen Village, Gough`s Corner, Gormanston, the Millfield Shopping Centre and Balbriggan Train Station. The bus departs from Balbriggan to Stamullen, Monday to Friday from the Train Station at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5.20pm. Saturday bus service from Stamullen to Balbriggan departs from Kilbreck/Glasheen area at 8.09am, 9.54am, 11.54am, 13.54pmand 17.41pm. Saturday service from Balbriggan to Stamullen departs from the Train Station at Balbriggan at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5.20pm and 6.20pm. Sunday bus service departs from Kilbreck at 9.24am, 11.24am, 13.24pm, 15.24pm and 17.24pm. The Sunday service departs from Balbriggan to Stamullen at 10.10am, 12.10pm, 14.10pm, 16.10pm and 18.10pm.

Walk on the Right

In recent months and, perhaps even since the Covid 19 Pandemic, more and more people are out walking on the smaller rural country roads throughout the parish of Stamullen and beyond. There of course has also been a dramatic increase in the population figures and as a result of this, the roads are much busier with traffic at all times of the day and night. However, it has been noticed that many of those who go out for a walk on the smaller rural roads are actually walking on the wrong side of the road. The correct side of the road on which to walk is on your right-hand-side, facing on-coming traffic. Walking on the left-hand-side of the road and facing the same way as the traffic flow is highly dangerous, particularly on such small and twisting roads, so take heed and face the traffic while out walking!