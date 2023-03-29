Around the Districts: Monasterboice and Tullyallen

Your News

If you have any Monasterboice related news, in the form of text or pictures, please don’t hesitate to send them on to paddyholdcroft@gmail.com or 0862039501, for publication in this column.

Drumshallon Forge news

Social Dance - Magic moments provide the music for the monthly Social Dance on Friday next, 31st March, at 8:30 pm. Supper served. Adm€10

The Chosen: The last film in this series to be shown on Sunday 2nd April at 6pm. Followed by the usual tea and chat. Series two will be shown at a later date.

Come and join us at the Craft club on Tuesday mornings at 11am. This month we are trying our hands at weaving. Nothing to complicated . Simple but effective pieces. Design your own colours. All materials supplied. Contact Teresa in 086 3212 986 for more details.

Singing for pleasure continues every Thursday night at 8pm. All welcome even the crows.

Event for your diary - Bernie Heaney will supply the music for the end of April social Dance which will be ran by the Wee County Vintage Club

Naomh Mairtin GAA

Lotto - N.Mairtin Lotto results 22-03-2023 No: 01,19,29,31, Jackpot not won, €3,100 this week. No Match 3 numbers winner, this week wins or shares €150. Buy your tickets at the usual outlets or play online. If your not in you can’t win.

Naomh Mairtin are delighted to announce that it is teaming up with Kevin Rowe Events to host a wonderful club and community event, “A night at the Oskars”

The show will take place on Saturday the 4th of November in the Fairways Hotel Dundalk.

This event will take a tremendous amount of planning and anyone wishing to come on board it’s Oskars committee please let the club know. Also, of course the club is looking for undiscovered acting talent for the night itself. Apparently, between 70-80 talented (and not so talented) actors are required, so anyone interested please contact the club on it’s social media pages or alternatively get in contact with Neil Cooney 0871242804; Paul McDonnell 0868041680; Francis McCullough 0879751903 confirming your interest by the end of March.

Once it has significant numbers interested Naomh Mairtin will host an information evening on the event for everyone.. And keep your eye on our social media pages for more info

#Oskars #JocksOskars.

Mullary Cemetery Lotto.

Result Saturday 18th March. Winning no was 41. Winner was Brian Harmon

Dunleer Active Retirement.

The Dunleer Active Retirement group are having a three day break in The Shandon Bay Hotel and Spa in Portnablagh, Donegal, from Monday, May 8th. Travelling will be courtesy of McGinley’s Luxury Coaches. This group’s meeting are frequented with many from the Monasterboice area and all, plus people who would simply be interested in this trip are invited to ring following numbers for further information...... Kay 0866020683, Eamon 0862250220 or Paddy on 0876436919. Sounds like a fantastic break and definitely worth looking into.

From Couch to 100km.

The local cycling club, The White River Wheelers are starting a “Couch to 100k” challenge on Sunday, March 26th. Basically the club invites cyclist of all grades and experience to do a little preparatory, organised training, a couple of times a week and, in return, it guarantees you will be in a fit enough condition to complete a 100k cycle, before the summer sets in. Sounds like a challenge, says you. Well get your bike out of the shed, kick the stableizers off it and get down to Dunleer on the 26th, at 9am. See it’s website for more details.

Parish Office.

Open every Tuesday from 2.30 to 5.30pm, when secretarys Mary and Ann will be available to take phone calls on 087 3791443 and answer emails re certs etc.

Camino Walk.

Lots of people have dreamed about walking the Camino de Santiago and have it on their bucket list - this is your opportunity to actually do it!

Downs Syndrome Ireland unforgettable Camino 4 DSI 2023 adventure will take place from Sunday, October 1st to 8th and involves spending 6 days walking 11km to 24km per day to complete the last 118km of the Camino de Santiago in Northern Spain.

If you, or anyone you know, are interested in joining DSI group in October and would like to find out more, you will find all the details on it’s website, where you can download the Information Sheet and register.

Please email mark@downsyndrome.ie if you have any questions at all about our Camino 4 DSI or get in touch with Mark O’Doherty, Head of Fundraising and Retail, Down Syndrome Ireland on (01) 426 6500 www.downsyndrome.ie

TULLYALLEN

New Deadline Times

If you would like to see your news in this part of the newspaper, birthday, wedding anniversary, achievement, new addition to the family or anything that might be of interest to the local community, please have no hesitation in contacting. Give me a ring at 087-6366605 or pop me an email at hilary.a.kelly@gmail.com. For your news to feature in next week’s publication there are new times to adhere to. Friday morning 10 o’clock is the latest time for news to reach me. It had previously been Sunday afternoon, but this has changed so please note new deadline times.

St. Patricks Day Parade Success

Well done to everyone who took part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade representing the Glen Emmets. Our lads and lassies turned up on a very wet day in their magnificent Red and Green Colours to show the folks in Drogheda that Tullyallen were not deterred by the less than favourable conditions. They made our parish proud and Chairperson Cariona Tuite was delighted to accept the award for ‘Best Sports Entry’ on behalf of the Glen Emmets from the Drogheda Festival’s committee. It is a great recognition of all the hard work the members put in for the day.

Parish News

Tuesday- Friday 7.30pm Mass is at 7.30pm, Tuesday – Friday during lent and Silent Adoration at 7pm.

Saturday mass is at 7.30pm and Sunday mass is 8.30am & 11am Mass with Parish Choir and Congregational Singing. The Stations of the Cross is in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda each Sunday at 5pm.

The next Do This in Memory Mass will be Sunday 2nd of April and The Sacrament of First Holy Communion will be celebrated on Saturday 13th of May.

Psalm Sunday Passion of the Lord: (Vigil) is Saturday, 1st April at 7.30pm and on Sunday 2nd April at 8.30am and 11am. The Pastoral area penance service is on Monday 3rd of April at 7.30pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda.

We are currently looking for more people to collect at our Weekend Masses 7.30pm Saturday and 8.30am and 11am Mass. It is difficult if there are no people to collect and if there is a big congregation for one person to collect. If you can assist with this, can you please drop into Sandra our Sacristan to give your name. Your help and support is greatly appreciated. Many hands make light work!

There is a link to our Parish Facebook page Mellifont Parish- Tullyallen. If you are on our Facebook page like us, invite and share this information with others too. Spread the word that our Parish Facebook is active.

Mothers & Others Back

The Mothers & others training session are back and are having lots of fun. If you want to get involved text (086) 315 5612. Gaelic4Mothers&Others is a way of introducing mothers and other women to playing ladies Gaelic football. If you want to get out, get active and maybe even reliving some of those former glory days. Gaelic4Mothers & Others encourages women to play ladies Gaelic football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment, while it’s also an opportunity for women to get their recommended weekly exercise in a fun way while meeting other mums in the area.

The Link 4th Anniversary

Visitors to the village will shortly be met with the lovely addition of some beautiful new benches as part of the Boyne Valley Camino project. Well done to all in Boyne Valley Walking and everyone involved in securing funding for this project. More fantastic work by local man Adrian Gogarty and Crew. This will be a nice 4th Birthday Present for the Bellumber Wood Walkway, which is proving very popular with locals and visitors alike.

Tullyallen Girl Guides

Tullyallen Girl Guides have some spaces available for girls between the ages of 10 -14. They must be at least in 5th class (younger girls go to Brownies or Ladybirds–both of which are full at the moment unfortunately). They meet on Monday nights in the prefabs at 7:15pm–8:45pm. If anyone would like to learn more about Irish Girl Guides, general information can be found on their website: https://irishgirlguides.ie/. To request a place in Tullyallen Girl Guides, a parent or guardian should message Susan Coombes on (089) 424 9607, Ruth O’Reilly (086) 311 8052 or Tanya Curry (086) 400 8019.

Non-Contact Boxing Class

Eric Donovan has started a men’s and women’s boxing class (non-contact) last week in the Parish Hall, Tullyallen. The classes are on every Monday and Wednesday 7-8. All are welcome to join in and no experience needed, just an interest in learning how to box and get fit. The classes will run for 6 weeks, and Eric recommends that anyone who goes along to wear comfortable clothing and runners and also to bring a water bottle, town and a dry tee shirt/top to change into for going home. Why not give it a go from the man who certainly knows a thing or two about fitness and boxing.

Lotto Results

The Glen Emmets Lotto draw sponsored by The Morning Star took place on Tuesday 21st March and the result is as follows: Grand Prize €10,000 with no winner. The numbers drawn were 2, 13, 17 & 23, so until the Grand Prize draw of €10,000 is won there will now be 2 Lotto Draws as the pot of €10,000 is capped. Everyone who buys 1 ticket will be entered into a second draw which kicked off last week. There was no winner of the €1,700, the numbers drawn for that prize were 3, 13, 28 & 32. The Lucky Dip winners of €25 were Kevin Carolan, Dermot Byrne, Willie Cole & Gerald Weldon. The second draw will be €1,800 next week with €100 added every week to this draw until it is won. Two Jackpots, Two Draws, Two Chances and every ticket entered is entered into the 2 draws. You can see this online on the Glen Emmets Facebook page & tickets are on sale in Centra Tullyallen or go onto the Glen Emmets Web page where you can set up your weekly draw numbers & payment. But not to worry if you are not internet savvy, if you would like your envelope collected, contact any member of the Emmets & they can organize to collect your envelope.

Irish Dancing

Nally School of Irish Dancing takes place in the Glen Emmets, Thursdays 3.30 to 4.30pm. Beginners are welcome and it is a great way to get fit & have fun and make friends through Irish Dancing. There is the choice of competitive and non-competitive classes girls & boys are welcome, aged 5+ This is a high standard of training in a safe & friendly environment and with encouragement students will gain confidence, enhance their personal skills and learn the importance of working as part of a team. Contact Aisling today for further details on 085-7404892 or email: aislingnallydance@gmail.com or message Nally School of Irish dancing on Facebook or Instagram.

Rossin Rovers Soccer

Coming soon to Rossin Rovers is ‘UEFA Disney Playmakers.’ It’s a new way to play the game, they are making it their mission to get more young girls active and loving football. It’s been proven that football helps make friends, build confidence, and improve health, so it’s only fair that young girls get the opportunity to play the beautiful game of football. That is why the FAI are teaming up with Disney to create Playmakers, a whole new training programme that looks to inspire girls aged 5-8 to get involved. Using brand new coaching techniques, they will teach the game through storytelling, mixing football with the amazing narratives and characters from the world’s biggest and best blockbusters. For more information or to sign up, visit Fia.com/playmakers or keep an eye on Rossin Rovers facebook page for updates.

Glen Emmets Pre-Loved Football Boots

Has your son or daughter grown out of their new boots since last season & they are still in good condition? Glen Emmets parents can donate outgrown boots which are clean and in good condition to another parent. The more pairs of boots that are posted, the more children we can help out. We are running this initiative to help out members of our club. So, dig out those boots and let them play ball again. Post a photo in comments section on the facebook page (with size) If someone is interested in them all they have to do is comment on the photo – couldn’t be simpler. There will also be a basket inside the door of the clubrooms for people to drop off.