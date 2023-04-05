Around the Districts: Monasterboice and Slane

Your news

If you have any Monasterboice related news, in the form of text or pictures, please don't hesitate to send them on to paddyholdcroft@gmail.com or 0862039501, for publication in this column.

Nursery Cross History

Collon & District Historical Society present a talk on the history of Nursery Cross on the Collon/Monasterboice border in Teach Raithneach, Starinagh, Collon, tonight (Wednesday) 5th April at 8pm. Sounds like a very interesting evening for folks from both parishes.

Naomh Mairtin GAA

On Friday night last 24th March, Naomh Mairtin hosted it’s annual dinner dance and awards ceremony, and were delighted to honour two men who have done trojan work for the club, The recipient of Naomh Mairtin’s Lifetime recognition award was Noel Healy. Noel who has been part of the club for a long time from player,to manager to Chairman and now groundsman, cemented his legendary status with the club a few years back by becoming chairman of it’s first ever winning SFC team. However, and perhaps more importantly, gave many many hours to the new All Weather pitch.In the current climate of spiralling costs, Noel was there whenever needed to ensure the job got done on budget and NM will be forever grateful.While on the theme of the All Weather the club volunteer award this year went to Liam Ryan, a guy who also gave up his free time (and not so much free time) to help out with Noel on the job of getting the new, state of the art all weather up and running.Thanks a million lads.

Other award winners on the night were as follows: Senior POY Jack Murphy; Jnr 1 / Div 4 POY Paddy Usher; Jnr 2 / Div 5 POY Daniel Harmon; U21 POY Joe Gordan; Minor POY Charlie Murphy; Intermediate Ladies POY Katie Whelan; Ladies Young POY Ellie Ryan; Ladies Minor POY Sophie McNally.

The club also honoured it’s double winning Div 4 and Junior 2A Ch’ship winning team on the night.

Also, at the dinner dance Naomh Mairtin wanted to mark JP Rooney’s,one of the club’s and Louth’s greatest ever players, retirement from our Club.JP’s club career at Senior level spanned over 26 years from 1996-2022. In 1996 as a 16-year-old (turned 17 on August 27th) he was making headlines and receiving glowing reference to his playing abilities. A championship match in 1996 V Kilkerley described him as “A Player Apart”

No surprise that he was shortly representing Louth afterwards and Paddy Clarke handed him his competitive debut @ age 20 on 31/10/99 in a NFL Div 2 home match V Offaly.

He continued to play for 15 years with Louth and is amongst the leading appearances with 130 as well as one of the leading scorers for the county during his career.

JP went on to make his Championship debut in 2000 v Kildare in Croke Park along, with close friend and future club team mate, the sadly departed Brendan Benny Reilly whom we all dearly miss.

JP ‘s honours further extended to representing Leinster too as well as further recognition of his footballing abilities in 2000, when he was crowned DI Sports Star of the Year winner.

Also, who will ever forget his fantastic goal in the infamous leinster final of 2010, one of the best moments and goals that many Louth fan will never forget.

However, it is with his Club that he served & contributed so well that he fittingly, after 3 decades, signed off on a glittering playing career by landing back-to-back Joe Ward Senior titles.

All in the Club, and indeed the County seen this as just fitting reward. Hopefully this won’t be the last we see of JP within the club

Naomh Mairtin are delighted to announce that it is teaming up with Kevin Rowe Events to host a wonderful club and community event, “A night at the Oskars”

The show will take place on Saturday the 4th of November in the Fairways Hotel Dundalk.

This event will take a tremendous amount of planning and anyone wishing to come on board it’s Oskars committee please let the club know. Also, of course the club is looking for undiscovered acting talent for the night itself. Apparently, between 70-80 talented (and not so talented) actors are required, so anyone interested please contact the club on it’s social media pages or alternatively get in contact with Neil Cooney 0871242804, Paul McDonnell 0868041680, Francis McCullough 0879751903 confirming your interest by the end of March.

Once it has significant numbers interested Naomh Mairtin will host an information evening on the event for everyone.. And keep your eye on our social media pages for more info

#Oskars #JocksOskars.

Dunleer Active Retirement

The Dunleer Active Retirement group are having a three day break in The Shandon Bay Hotel and Spa in Portnablagh, Donegal, from Monday, May 8th. Travelling will be courtesy of McGinley’s Luxury Coaches. This group’s meeting are frequented with many from the Monasterboice area and all, plus people who would simply be interested in this trip are invited to ring following numbers for further information...... Kay 0866020683, Eamon 0862250220 or Paddy on 0876436919. Sounds like a fantastic break and definitely worth looking into.

From couch to 100km

The local cycling club, The White River Wheelers are starting a “Couch to 100k” challenge on Sunday, March 26th. Basically the club invites cyclist of all grades and experience to do a little preparatory, organised training, a couple of times a week and, in return, it guarantees you will be in a fit enough condition to complete a 100k cycle, before the summer sets in. Sounds like a challenge, says you. Well get your bike out of the shed, kick the stableizers off it and get down to Dunleer on the 26th, at 9am. See it’s website for more details.

Parish Office

Open every Tuesday from 2.30 to 5.30pm, when secretarys Mary and Ann will be available to take phone calls on 087 3791443 and answer emails re certs etc.

Drumshallon Forge News.

Wee county vintage club will host the monthly Social Dance on fri 28th April , with the brilliant Bernie Heaney providing the music.

Dance class continues every Monday night at 8:30pm

Creative writing on Thursday mornings at 10:30am

Singing for pleasure Thursdays evenings at 8pm.

Mullary Cemetery Lotto

Results Saturday 25th March. Winning no was 4. Winner was Eric Sloan.

N.Mairtin Lotto

Results 29-03-2023 No: 06,13,29,25, Jackpot not won, €3,200 this week. Match 3 numbers winner, Nicky & Aoife Cooney, Karen & Con Costello, Damien McAloon, Conor Whelan, Shauna Clutterbuck, Lauren McKeown, this week wins or shares €150. Buy your tickets at the usual outlets or play online.

SLANE

Contact

Contact Sean on 087-6783729 or email swall32@gmail.com if you have an item for this column.

Late Joy Cassidy

Sympathy is extended to the family of the late Joy Cassidy (née Brennan), Main Street, who passed away peacefully at Milbury Nursing Home, Navan. Wife of the late Louis, Joy is mourned by her daughter Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Joy’s funeral Mass took place in St Patrick’s Church, Slane, with burial afterwards in Yellow Furze, Beauparc, Cemetery.

Cul Camps 2023

A number of local clubs including Slane GFC are again hosting the Kelloggs GAA Cúl Camps and places can now be booked online. The Slane camp is from Monday July 31st to Friday August 4th. Neighbours St Mary’s Donore camp is from July 3rd to 7th while the following week both Rathkenny and Drumconrath host camps, July 10th to 18th. Seneschalstown and Duleek-Bellewstown host the camp from July 17th to 21st. Applicants must be 18 years old. The GAA are currently recruiting coaches and assistant coaches for all of their camps within the county. Further details are on the GAA Cúl Camps website.

Larry Murray Perpetual Cup

A darts tournament in memory of the late Larry Murray takes place in the Sallygardens on Good Friday, April 7th. It will feature a team comprising ‘Larry’s Heroes’, the Sally darts team of 2022-23, against ‘Skins Army’, a team comprising of players from a previous era. All proceeds on the night go to the Irish Heart Foundation and the winners will receive the Larry Murray Perpetual Cup. It all starts at 6pm with a special show of darts, music and dance with special guests making an appearance on the night.

Remembering Rory

The annual ride out in memory of local man Rory Smith is set to take place from Dolly’s Bar Rossin on Easter Sunday and the organisers are hoping for a good turn out of motorcyclists. Signing in is from 10am with departure at 11am sharp. There will be free refreshments available after the run and tea and coffee in the morning. The two charities which will benefit from this year’s run are Slane Red Cross and Jack & Jill Foundation. The organisers would like to thank everyone for their support over the years and Dolly’s Bar for their continued help and support. Rory Smith was taking part in a charity motorbike run from Slane for SOSAD when he was involved in an accident near Dunboyne and tragically lost his life back in 2016.

Easter Draw

Rossin Rovers Soccer Club Easter Egg raffle takes place on Good Friday in Dolly’s Bar and entries are €2 each. You can buy multiple online using the link on the club Facebook page or you can also buy from any committee member or Dolly’s Bar. There are great prizes up for grabs and all support is appreciated.

Vikings are coming

The Viking Festival returns to Slane Castle this summer, on Saturday May 20th and Sunday May 21st. Visitors to the camp can try archery and hear Skalds tell Viking sagas. Artisans will have their handcrafted goods on display and for sale. Participate in children’s treasure hunts, story telling and viking style face painting, see fierce warriors do battle to be Irish champion. There is something for all the family. Tickets from boynevalleyevents.com/slane-castle-viking-festival

Golf Classic

Slane Wanderers Soccer Club have their sixth annual Golf Classic at Bellewstown Golf Club on Good Friday, April 7th, with tee times from 10am till noon. The cost is €150 per team of three. Prizes for the longest drive and nearest the pin. Food and goody bag after the ninth hole. Sponsorship opportunities available. Further details from Brendan at 086 1921591 or any committee member.

5K Trail Run/Walk

The Slane Castle 5k Trail Walk/Run in aid of St Patrick’s National School is back again this year and takes place on the grounds of the castle on Sunday, April 16th, starting at 9.30am. The route takes you through the forest and along the river finishing with the magnificent views of the castle in the background. There are t-shirts for the first 200 adults on the day and the first 200 under 16s and medals for the first 500 over the line. There will also be plenty of refreshments and home baked goods at the finish. Early bird online registration is €20 for adults (€25 on the day), €10 for secondary school aged children and €5 for primary school aged children. Registration is now open through eventmaster.

Ledwidge Museum

Ledwidge Museum has reopened for the summer season and is looking forward to welcoming visitors from far and near throughout the year. The museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 4.30pm each day.

Historical Society

Slane and District History Society host a talk by Dr Livia Hurley - Conynghams as improving landlords in late 18th/early 19th century - on Thursday, April 20th, in the Youth Cafe, Slane. There is ample parking and non members are welcome.

Spinners Cycle

Slane Spinners Cycling Club has its annual cycle on Sunday May 7th with proceeds in aid of SOSAD. . The cycle starts from Stackallen Tennis Club with registration open from 8am for a 9am start. There are two routes, a 105km and a 5-km. Helmets are compulsory. Online registration at Eventmaster/Sosad Sportive

Mothers & Others

Slane GFC Mothers & Others are now accepting new players for the 2023 season. It is open to all ladies over the age of 25, non competitive GAA games, skills and drills. Great for fun, socialising and exercising. No prior experience necessary. Training takes place on Fridays from 8 to 9pm. Yearly membership is €65 and includes insurance. Contact the club Facebook page for further details or Stacey on 085 2780787.

Easter Camp

Rathkenny GFC is hosting an Easter Camp for primary school children, five to 13 years from Tuesday April 11th to Thursday April 13th. The camp is from 10am to 1pm daily and the cost per child is €30 plus booking fee. Places are limited and booking is through eventbrite and link is on club Facebook page.

Walking group

The Slane Striders Walking Group meet each Tuesday evening at 7.30pm for walks around the Slane/Boyne Valley area. They also meet on Thursday mornings at 10.30am. New members always welcome. For further information contact Lucy Kennedy on 0874649876.