Around the Districts: Julianstown, Laytown and Mornington

Captain and Lady Captain Michael and Catriona Mee with their son Ronan and grandson Arlo at the Captains Drive In at Laytown and Bettystown Golf Club. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Niamh @ 086 3477283 or email niamhuiloinsigh@gmail.com

Julianstown Tidy Towns

Volunteers are continuing with the weekly Litter Patrols and we would like to thank all those who help out on a regular basis. Julianstown Tidy Towns will be holding its annual An Taisce Spring Clean on the 15th April, 2023 from 10 am to 12 noon, and we are always delighted with the large turnout. We will be covering all the roads leading to Julianstown, so it is an ideal opportunity to give the area a proper ‘Spring Clean’. Bags, gloves, litter pickers and high vis vests will be provided, and Meath Co. Co. will be supplying the skip which will be situated at the Julianstown Community Garden Car Park. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

In the Community Garden our volunteers are continuing to weed and tidy up the flower beds This week our usual litter patrol was carried out throughout the village and two bags of rubbish collected. It’s disappointing to note that people are still tossing their rubbish out of cars as they are passing through Julianstown.

We were delighted to have two of our new raised beds delivered this week and another two will arrive next Tuesday. The East Meath Mens Shed have carried out a super job in building them and it took 4 of our Local East Meath Community Workers to lift them and put them in place. It is our goal to grow vegetables in them and demonstrate to our visitors to the garden how to do ‘Crop Rotation’. When the vegetables are ready for picking, we hope our local residents will call in and use the vegetables to create a lovely meal for their families.

New Volunteers are needed to carry out some of the new projects in the garden and if you are interested in giving a hand please message us on Facebook – Julianstown Tidy Towns or text 086 3477283. We will be working in the garden on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday if you would like to call in and give a hand.

Registration for 2023 Pride of Place School Gardening Scheme initiative is now open to primary schools and preschools in Meath. For more information and application forms please go to https://bit.ly/3YgTI0O Closes Friday 31st March 2023.

Daffodil Day

Daffodil Day at The Lime Kiln was very well supported by the community and we thank all those who dropped in and made a donation in support of the Irish Cancer Society. We all know families and friends who have been affected by this terrible illness.

Church news

Easter Ceremonies at St. Mary’s Church, Julianstown & St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen are as follows

Mass of the Lord’s Supper –

Holy Thursday – St. Mary’s Church Julianstown 8 p.m.

Veneration of the Cross – Good Friday

St. Mary’s Church Julianstown – 3 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen – 8 p.m.

(Times of Veneration will alternate each year between Churches)

Stations of the Cross – Good Friday

St. Mary’s Church, Julianstown – 10 p.m.

Vigil Mass of the Lord’s Resurrection

Easter Vigil – St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen 8 p.m.

Mass of the Lord’s Resurrection – Easter Sunday

St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s Church, Julianstown 11.30 a.m

First Holy Communion Ceremonies will take place on Saturdays, 22nd April and 6th May

Whitecross NS

Whitecross National School, Julianstown is currently recruiting an After School Club facilitator. The After School Club runs Monday to Friday 1.25 pm to 2.25 pm, on school days only. To apply or for further inquiries, please email whitecrossns@gmail.com

School Transport Update - The School Transport Family Portal is now open for new School Transport applications for the upcoming school year 2023/24 for new families to the school transport scheme.

Existing customers who may have changed their attending school or home address in the past year are requested to check their applications for 23/24 to ensure they are accurate and up to date.

First time users will need to create an online Family Portal account. Returning Account Holders adding a new pupil can proceed straight to the login page. More information can be found at https://www.buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=522.

The closing date for applications is Friday, April 28th 2023. Feel free to contact me if I can be of help to you & your family.

Whitecross N.S celebrated Seachtain na Gaeilge with each class taking part and here are some of the events which were run.

Paisean Faisean - Ar an Aoine seo chaite bhí seó faisean den scotch againn, daltaí ó rang a 5 agus rang a 6 modelled some fantastic outfits for us on the catwalk, and even some múinteoirí strutted their stuff ar an ardán!

A big bualadh bos is definitely in order for the daltaí for all the hard work they put into the great outfits they designed for their múinteoirí and for each other. Comhghairdeas to the daltaí who spoke so well as their classmates and teachers took the stage, ag insint dúinn cad a bhí á chaitheamh acu.

Ceolchoirm - Ar an Luan, tháinig na ranganna le chéile in the halla. Each class had one amhrán agus chan siad le chéile. Gach rang sounded thar barr!

Céilí - Thosaigh Lá Glas le Céilí Mór sa halla. We danced Shoe the Donkey, Seánín, Ballaí Luimnigh and Ionsaí na hInse.

Paráid - An droch-aimsir couldn’t stop us having our paráid taobh istigh! Junior Infants, Senior Infants, 1st and 2nd Classes took to the corridors and visited gach rang with costumes, floats, banners, masks and music!

Julianstown Youth Orchestra

What an incredible performance by the Julianstown Youth Orchestra and the Centennial High School Wind Orchestra at the Helix Theatre earlier this month! These young musicians delighted the audience with their musical talents. It’s so inspiring to see the next generation of musicians keeping the art of orchestral music alive. Kudos to all the young performers and their conductor Lorcan Daly for putting on such an unforgettable show. Can’t wait to see what they’ll do next. Over €960 was raised for @ Musical Youth Foundation on the night.

Active Retirement

East Meath Active Retirement Association (EMARA) meet every Thursday in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Parish Rooms, Laytown Road, Julianstown from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm each week. New members are always welcome to join this vibrant group of men and women. We have many events and outings lined up for the coming month. For more details contact James 0872706456 or Eoin 0860649447

St. Mary’s Church of Ireland

Services during April - Sunday 2nd April: Service for Palm Sunday. Thursday 6th April – Maundy Thursday 7.30pm Holy Communion. Friday 7th April – Good Friday – the Last Hour 2 -3pm. Sunday 9th April: Easter Day, Holy Communion. Sunday 16th April; Holy Communion. Sunday 23rd April: Morning Prayer. Sunday 30th April: Morning

Holy Week and Easter - On Palm Sunday, 2nd April there will be a special service for the day. There will be a celebration of Holy Communion on Maundy Thursday, 6th April at 7.30pm and on Good Friday, 7th April the last hour will be observed from 2 -3 pm.

As usual, the Ecumenical Way of the Cross will take place in Drogheda, beginning at St. Mary’s Church at 10.30am and ending at St. Peter’s. It is possible to join the walk in its entirety or to join for any section which suits. On Easter Day there will be a celebration of Holy Communion at 10.30am

Indian Orthodox Community: Following an approach by members of the Indian Orthodox community in East Meath and North Dublin the Select Vestry discussed the possibility of allowing the community to worship, twice a month on Saturday mornings in St. Mary’s, and on other occasions determined by the time of the year. Following agreement, the Diocesan council also discussed this and agreed. The group inaugurated their

worship on Sunday 19 th March and on Tuesday 21st March their Bishop, who was visiting all the parishes in Ireland was present.

A similar arrangement is in place in St. Peter’s in Drogheda and in a number of other churches throughout Ireland.

The priest for the congregation using St. Mary’s is Father Anish John. Their parish will be known as St. George’s and perhaps in the future we will all gather for a meal and the opportunity to get to know each other.

Further information can be found on the website: https://indianorthodoxireland.ie

Craft & Chatter Group

There will be an opportunity for people from the Craft and Chatter Group to meet for Coffee at Relish at Southgate on Thursday 30th March at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome to join us and enjoy chatting for an hour.

LAYTOWN

Contact

Laytown Tidy Towns

Volunteers meet every Saturday morning at the car park from 10 am. to spruce up different areas of our village. Great work is being carried out by Laytown Volunteers and if you would like to help, please come along, and join us.

Laytown/Bettystown Golf Club

Booking opens at 2pm today for the Good Friday open (Ladies & Gents).

Goto http://brsgolf.com/landb/opens_home.php to book

Drogheda Animal Rescue – Laytown/Bettystown Golf Club are holding an Easter hamper raffle in aid of Drogheda Animal Rescue - €5. Tickets available in the bar.

Sincere Sympathy

Condolences to the family and friends of Joseph (Joe) Guemboura, Alverno Court, Laytown, Meath. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam .

Men’s Shed

Meath East Coast Men’s Shed meets every Tuesday and Friday in the grounds of St. Colmcilles GAA on the Pilltown road. For more details contact James 0872706456 or Eoin 0860649447

Active Retirement

MORNINGTON

Contact

Star of the Sea Church

To help Fr. Joseph and the Parish Pastoral Council to identify the pastoral needs of the Parish, a suggestion box has been placed in the Church. We welcome suggestions from all parishioners.

Star of the Sea Church - Children’s Choir has resumed every Wednesday from 6.30pm – 7.15pm for children from Third to Sixth Class in the Parish Rooms in preparation for the Easter Masses.

Children’s Liturgy Group continues Sundays for children from Junior Infants to First Class at the 11.30am Mass in Mornington Church. New Leaders & Helpers are required. If you feel you can help, please contact the Children’s Liturgy Team Member on Sunday or the Parish Office on 041-9827384.

Sincere Sympathy

Condolences to the family and friends of Patrick (Pat) Madden, Water Street, Rostrevor, Down / Donacarney, Meath. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam .

East Meath Meals on wheels.

Hot Meals are delivered to your home between 12.30 and 1.30 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week throughout the year, excluding Bank Holidays.

Areas covered are Laytown, Bettystown, Mornington, Donacarney and Colpe. The charge is €5 per person per meal and if you would like to avail of this service, please contact us on 085 7570810.