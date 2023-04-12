Around the Districts: Dunleer and Termonfeckin

Contact

All Dunleer parish news big and small welcome via email maryroserafferty@gmail.com or you can pm me on Facebook. Please note that the weekly deadline for submissions is 10am every FRIDAY morning, anything sent later might not get in until the following week.

D&DHS AGM

Dunleer & District Historical Society will hold their A.G.M. in Connors Meeting Room, Main Street, Dunleer on Wednesday April 12th at 8.00 pm

D&DHS is welcoming new members. The annual membership fee remains at € 10.00.

Give blood

To support your local blood clinic go along to the Blood Donor Clinic coming to Scoil Uí Mhuirí, Dunleer on Sunday April16th, 2023 from 11:30am to 3:00pm. Call 1800222111 to book an appointment. Check your eligibility at giveblood.ie. Giving blood saves lives

Dunleer Golf Society

The Dunleer Golf Societies next outing is to Corballis GC Donabate on Saturday 8th April.

Dunleer Active Retirement

Dunleer Active Retirement have an upcoming outing to Shandon Hotel and Spa, Portnablagh, Donegal. Going on Monday May 8th May for three nights. Contact Eamonn on 0862250220 Kay 0866020683.

Lann Leire Draw

Results for 29/03/23 are 18,19,26 and 28, No Jackpot winners however the weekly winners are Paul Flanagan, Gary Coleman and Killian Gregory.

Next Jackpot is €3,900.

Badminton

There is Badminton in the Lann Léire Pavilion every Wednesday and Thursday from 8pm to 9pm.

It cost just €5 for the session, All are welcome to go along and try it.

Zumba

Zumba Fitness classes every Tuesday night from 7 to 8pm in St Kevin’s Community Centre Phillipstown. Class is suitable to all levels of fitness, it’s all about the fun.

Dunleer CE vacancies

The Louth Connect Community Employment Scheme has numerous vacancies in Dunleer and surrounds. These are developmental opportunities, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be given towards your career path. Eligibility to participate on CE (Applicants must be in receipt of an Irish social welfare payment for one year or more and over 21. For information on the vacancies you can log onto their facebook page and also email your CV to: elane@dunleerce.ie or phone 0858558175.

Slimming World

Slimming World Dunleer group takes place in the Market House main street Dunleer every Wednesday at 6pm. The lovely Lynne is the consultant who has ten years experience. For further info you can contact Lynne on 0879839776 or just pop in.

Trad sessions

Scoraícht Lann Léire holds open Trad sessions every Tuesday evening at 7pm. For all info on events you can follow them on their facebook page; Scoraícht Lann Léire.

Set dancing

Set dancing classes take place in the Scoraíocht Hall, every Thursday night from 8 to 10pm. It is €8 pay as you go. Everyone is welcome for a dance and cup of tea. No experience needed.

TERMONFECKIN

Your news

New deadline-please have all information with me by 8pm on Thursday evenings at nicholasduff66@gmail.com or contact or text 087-2486472. Any news or interesting items welcome in this column.

Potholes and more Potholes

The Sandpit Community has welcomed a YouTube video from local Cllr. Declan Power which shows just how much the roads in the area have deteriorated. Cllr Power is demanding immediate Council action on some roads particularly the situation at Newtownstalaban which glad to say is currently receiving attention. There are serious potholes on the Galroostown and Milltown roads and the local Community is urging Cllr. Power to keep up the fight for action.

Drink Tea for MND

The community of Termonfeckin came out in force to support a recent Drink Tea for MND event held in Scoil Naomh Feichin. Local businesswoman Lily Chen who owns “Lily’s Tea” is a National Ambassador this year for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Lily was sadly diagnosed with MND a few years ago. She is a very popular local lady and this was evidenced by the huge support on the day. Well done to all who made the event a huge success and helped raise funds to support people who are affected by this serious condition.

Termonfeckin ICA

New members are always welcome. For further information, please phone 041-9822040 or 041-9881223.

St. Fechin’s Lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot. The numbers were 9, 12, 16 and 20. The winner of €100 was Betty Levins. Winners of €20 were Pauline Flynn, Paula Mc Auley, Nick Smith, John and Nuala Clayton and Carol Cummins. The jackpot is worth €1,600. Thanks as always to Madden’s Centra for their very valued sponsorship and to all who support the Lotto. Tickets are available in the Post Office, at the clubhouse gate or on the online lotto app.

St. Fechin’s GAA

Recent heavy rainfall resulted in pitches having to be closed which impacted on a number of fixtures. Well done to all the St. Fechin’s players who turned out for County duty in a number of games.

Congratulations to the Hurlers who had a win in Carlow in the Leinster Club Hurling League. Well done to the U14 Camogie team who had a great win against Clontibret Camogs.

The St. Fechins U14 Girls (Green team) endured a very tough match against St Josephs GFC but they managed to secure a hard earned draw.

Well done to the U10 boys who hosted their first Blitz of the season in Beaulieu where they welcomed teams from Dreadnots GFC Juveniles and O’Raghallaighs GAA. All the players showed fine displays of skills and team work.

The U15 Hurlers got off to a winning start in the Táin Óg Hurling League against Knockbridge while the U16 Girls claimed a second win in the League against a determined St Kevins.

Social Football returns on Tuesday April 18th for G4M&O and Wednesday 19th for Dads & Lads. There was a great turnout for the Easter Camp which proved very enjoyable.

It is great to see that Scor is still a popular event and congratulations to the Ceili Dancers who won in the recent Leinster Scor na nOg Sem-Final held at the Downs GAA Club in Westmeath and are now through to the Leinster Final.

St. Fechin’s will hold a Half Marathon on Sunday July 16th. There is also a 4 Mile Race on the day. The cost to enter the Half Marathon is €40, €15 for the 4 Mile and the cost is €40 for a family to take part in the 4 Mile. Registration is now open at #run #halfmarathon2023 St Fechins GAA or MyRunResults.com https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp...

The“Men on the Move”programme takes place twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. St. Fechin’s are looking for new players of all ages and levels of experience. If anyone is interested, contact Secretary.stfechins.louth@gaa.ie for further details.

The Fechin’s Og Nursery for boys and girls born in 2017 and 2018 is back on Friday evenings from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. To register, the link is Louth GAA Louth Ladies LGFA Louth Camogie https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp.. . Parental involvement is required.

Tulla Ceili Band coming to Termonfeckin

The legendary Tulla Ceili Band from Co. Clare will be coming to Termonfeckin for the first time this month. So get ready for a great day of Ceili Music in the St. Fechin’s Community Centre on Sunday April 23rd from 3pm to 6pm. There is no need to book in advance, admission is €12, payable at the door. Everyone is welcome, whether it is just listening or dancing to this beautiful music. Following such a long absence of Ceili and Set Dancing in the Parish, this is sure to draw a huge attendance.

Community Centre Events and Classes

Congratulations to all the very talented Musicians, Singers and Dancers on their performances at the recent Monster Concert in St. Fechins Community Centre. A packed audience enjoyed the entertainment provided by The McEvoy Family, Bluegrass Singers, Termonfeckin School Choir, Sandpit School Choir, Fit Kids and Many More. Thanks to everyone who took part on the night, those who helped organise the event and the ongoing support of the community.

St Fechins are looking forward to welcoming Amie Dyer back to the Community Centre on April 28th for an evening of song. Special guests joining Amie for what looks to be an amazing evening of music include Drogheda Male Voice Choir, Termonfeckin Choir, David Corr- Tenor and Alice Reynolds- Soprano. Tickets are €20 and are available by contacting 086-3262116 or on the following linkhttps://member.clubforce.com/tickets_m.asp?LL_ID=2603 #music #community #eveningofsong Amie Dyer Classical Singer

St Fechins are holding a 5th & 6th Class Disco with DJ Josh on Saturday April 15th. Tickets are €10 which include a bottle of water. Tickets are available online on the link below. https://member.clubforce.com/tickets_m.asp?LL_ID=2603...

The best of Country Music and Social Dancing can be enjoyed in the St. Fechin’s Community Centre on some Sunday evenings. Matt Leavy will be back on Sunday April 16th. These events are from 5pm to 7.30pm and admission is €10. All are welcome.

Events and classes continue to take place in the St. Fechin’s Community Centre on a weekly basis. Body Design with Agne is an excellent fun activity. Her classes are very popular and are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6.30pm -7.30pm. Contact Agne on 085-7891029 or visit her on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bodydesignagn.Yoga Classes with Louise are on Monday mornings and evenings, 9.30am and 7.30pm. Slimming World with Paula is on Tuesday evenings from 5.30pm – 7.30pm. To join Paula’s class, please call 086-8507051.Fit Kids and Fit Teens, Hip Hop Classes with Jacinta and her team are on Wednesdays. The first class is from 4:30pm to 5:30 m, for children aged from 4 to 7. The second class is at 5:30 pm for ages 7 to 16. Contact Jacinta on 086-2685280. Social Dancing Classes are on Wednesday evenings with Patricia and Pat from 8pm to 10pm. These classes cost €10 per night, pay as you go.

Termonfeckin Celtic F.C.

The Club wishes to thank all those who participated in the Easter Camp. Well done to Coaches Ciaran, Rian, Kartel and Aaron on running such a successful event. A Summer Camp will be held from July 17th -21st. Registrations open on April 17th. If anyone is interested in any of the Termonfeckin Celtic events, please contact the Club at 086-1671583, through facebook or termonfeckinfc@gmail.com

Religious Ceremonies

Weekday Masses are at 9.30am on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Church of the Immaculate Conception and also 9.30am on Wednesdays in the Church of the Assumption. Eucharistic Adoration from the Church of the Immaculate Conception is on Monday evenings from 7 to 8pm. Adoration from the Oratory is on Fridays from 11am to 6pm via the internet only at https://www.termonfechinparish.ie/webcam The Parish Office is open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 9am to 1pm. All notices for inclusion in the Parish Newsletter should be submitted before 10.30am on Thursdays. Mass Cards for a variety of intentions are also available in the Parish Office. A Life in the Spirit Seminar will be held after Easter. For further information, please contact Deacon Pat Butterly or the Parish Office at 041-9822121.

Seapoint Pitch & Putt

Seapoint P&P would like to congratulate Barbara Murphy on her fine performance in the MacBride Scratch Cup over the weekend where she won the Ladies Nett prize. Well done Barbara. Seapoint held an 18 Nett competition last weekend. There are application forms on the noticeboard for the Leinster Scotch Foursomes and members are advised to fill them in quickly.They will be posted on Monday 10th April.The course is open for green fees at all other times.

Chair Yoga Classes

Annie Hansom is offering Chair Yoga classes from her home in Termonfeckin. Classes are suitable for Seniors and people with limited mobility. Numbers are limited for individual attention. Contact Annie on 087-9036989 to book a spot.

An-Grianan

The An-Grianan 2023 Brochure is now available. If anyone would like to receive a brochure, please forward your name, postal address or email address to admin@an-grianan.ie For any information on different courses and events, contact 041-9822119 or 041-9822478, the An-Grianan website or email admin@an-grianan.ie Private and corporate functions can also be accepted including Weddings and Civil Ceremonies. Other facilities at An-Grianan include The Sanctuary (Self Catering Bungalows) and a Cookery School. The Irish Harp Festival runs from June 25th – 30th. The Annual Garden Party is set for July 7th.

BALSANTER

Contact 086- 2747474 to report any suspicious activity. BALSANTER is the eyes and ears of our community and please use the service to report anything suspicious. This service is also linked to An Garda Siochana.

Golf

Well done to Seapoint Junior member Adam Fahy who was selected as part of the U16 Girls and Boys teams for the recent Quadrangular Matches.