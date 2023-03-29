Around the Districts: Dunleer and Termonfeckin

Contact

All Dunleer parish news big and small welcome via email maryroserafferty@gmail.com or you can pm me on Facebook. Please note that the weekly deadline for submissions is 10am every Friday morning, anything sent later might not get in until the following week.

Eileen Callan R.I.P.

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Eileen Callan (née Mackin), Paughanstown, Dunleer, Co. Louth. who passed away recently at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ardee in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family. Eileen is predeceased by her husband Lall, her brother Paddy, her parents James and Molly. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Bernadette, granddaughter Tori, Clara, Ava & Erin, her sister Alice, brothers Jim and Nick, sister-in-law Ethna, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Dunleer Golf Society

The Dunleer Golf Societies next outing is to Corballis GC Donabate on Saturday 8th April.

Lann Léire Pavilion Craft Fair

Lann Léire Pavilion at A92YE13 are hosting a craft fair on Sunday April 2nd from 11am to 4pm. Tables for €30 or €25 if you have your own. Contact 085 820491

Dunleer Active Retirement

Dunleer Active Retirement have an upcoming outing to Shandon Hotel and Spa, Portnablagh, Donegal. Going on Monday May 8th May for three nights. Contact Eamonn on 0862250220 Kay 0866020683.

Badminton

There is Badminton in the Lann Léire Pavilion every Wednesday and Thursday from 8pm to 9pm. It cost just €5 for the session, All are welcome to go along and try it.

Your club needs you

Is your child joining Lann Léire C.P.G this year to begin their introduction to the G.A.A?

The club is seeking parents to volunteer one evening a week from 30 minutes up to 1 hr.

Sessions are focused on fun for all and full support and equipment will be provided by committee members.

If you and someone you know wishes to join our mentoring team please call or text 0870544283.

Zumba

Zumba Fitness classes every Tuesday night from 7 to 8pm in St Kevin’s Community Centre Phillipstown. Class is suitable to all levels of fitness, it’s all about the fun.

Dunleer CE vacancies

The Louth Connect Community Employment Scheme has numerous vacancies in Dunleer and surrounds. These are developmental opportunities, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be given towards your career path. Eligibility to participate on CE (Applicants must be in receipt of an Irish social welfare payment for one year or more and over 21. For information on the vacancies you can log onto their facebook page and also email your CV to: elane@dunleerce.ie or phone 0858558175.

Slimming World

Slimming World Dunleer group takes place in the Market House main street Dunleer every Wednesday at 6pm. The lovely Lynne is the consultant who has ten years experience. For further info you can contact Lynne on 0879839776 or just pop in.

Trad sessions

Scoraícht Lann Léire holds open Trad sessions every Tuesday evening at 7pm. For all info on events you can follow them on their facebook page; Scoraícht Lann Léire.

Set dancing

Set dancing classes take place in the Scoraíocht Hall, every Thursday night from 8 to 10pm. It is €8 pay as you go. Everyone is welcome for a dance and cup of tea. No experience needed.

TERMONFECKIN

Your news - New deadline

Please have all information with me by 8pm on Thursday evenings at nicholasduff66@gmail.com or contact or text 087-2486472. Any news or interesting items welcome in this column.

Tennis Club

Termonfeckin Tennis Club will hold two Fun Camps over Easter with Coach Hugh. The first Camp runs from Monday April 3rd to Friday 7th. It costs €70 for members and €85 for non-members. The second Camp will run from Tuesday April 11th to Friday 14th. This Camp costs €55 for members and €70 for non-members. Both Camps run from 10am to 1pm daily and there are discounts for siblings. There is plenty of fun and games guaranteed and these Camps are ideal for beginners and juniors who have played before. To book, please contact 086-3431437. The Termonfeckin Tennis Club A.G.M will be held on Wednesday March 29th in the Clubhouse. An update on Club Development will be given and a new committee will be nominated. The Club is asking members to consider joining so that Tennis can continue to be played and promoted in the community. The nomination form is posted on the Clubhouse.

Termonfeckin ICA

Termonfeckin ICA Guild will hold its next meeting in the ICA Room, An-Grianan on Wednesday April 5th from 2pm – 4pm. New members are always welcome. For further information, please phone 041-9822040 or 041-9881223.

St. Fechin’s are going Country

The best of Country Music and Social Dancing can be enjoyed in the St. Fechin’s Community Centre. Matt Leavy will be back on Sunday April 16th. These events are from 5pm to 7.30pm and admission is €10. All are welcome. Meanwhile Dance Classes with Patricia and Pat continue on Wednesday nights in the Community Centre from 8pm to 10pm. It costs €10 per night, pay as you go.

St. Fechin’s Lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot. The numbers were 11, 13, 21 and 24. The winner of €100 was Helena Kirwan. Winners of €20 were Cabrini Mc Ardle, Philip, David and John Walsh, Jo Mooney, Mary Bayley and Carol Cummins. The jackpot is worth €1,400. Thanks as always to Madden’s Centra for their very valued sponsorship and to all who support the Lotto. Tickets are available in the Post Office, at the clubhouse gate or on the online lotto app.

St. Fechin’s GAA

Many St. Fechin’s players continue to shine in the County colours. The very best of luck to all of them in their games.

The St. Fechin’s Senior Hurlers won their first competitive outing of 2023 in a game against Clonguish GAA from Longford in the Leinster Club Hurling League held in Pairc Naomh Feichin The score was 3-20 to 1-5. Some new players made their debut in the St. Fechin’s Jersey on the day.

The U15 Hurlers got to train in GAA Development Centre in Abbotstown last Sunday week which was followed by a match against Wild Geese. They then got to display their skills during half time at the Dublin v Laois National Hurling League match in Parnell Park. I was at that game and have to say, very well done to them. Both the U14 Boys and Girls teams were in action last week and secured wins in their respective games.

For those who love a good or long run, St. Fechin’s will hold a Half Marathon on Sunday July 16th. There is also a 4 Mile Race on the day. The cost to enter the Half Marathon is €40, €15 for the 4 Mile and the cost is €40 for a family to take part in the 4 Mile. Registration is now open at #run #halfmarathon2023 St Fechins GAA or MyRunResults.com Registration is open for the St. Fechin’s Easter Camp which runs from April 4th to 7th for children aged from 6 to 14. Registration is on the following link https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp... The“Men on the Move”programme takes place twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

St. Fechin’s are looking for new players of all ages and levels of experience. If anyone is interested, contact Secretary.stfechins.louth@gaa.ie for further details.

A Concert will be held in St. Fechin’s Community Centre this Thursday evening March 30th at 7pm. Admission is €5. It will feature the Termonfeckin Choir, children from both Parish Schools, performances from Fit Kids/Fit Teens, Bluegrass Singers, The Corrigan School of Dancing and much more.

The Fechin’s Og Nursery for boys and girls born in 2017 and 2018 is back on Friday evenings from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. To register, the link is Louth GAA Louth Ladies LGFA Louth Camogie https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp.. . Parental involvement is required.

Termonfeckin Celtic F.C.

Termonfeckin Celtic F.C will hold an Easter Camp from April 4th to 6th from 10am to 1pm each day. If anyone is interested in any of the Termonfeckin Celtic events, please contact the Club at 086-1671583, through facebook or termonfeckinfc@gmail.com Termonfeckin Celtic F.C is looking for new Soccer Coaches. Players continue to prepare for the various Leagues and the Club is always looking for new players.

Religious Ceremonies

Stations of the Cross are held on Sundays during Lent in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 7pm. Weekday Masses are at 9.30am on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Church of the Immaculate Conception and also 9.30am on Wednesdays in the Church of the Assumption. Eucharistic Adoration from the Church of the Immaculate Conception is on Monday evenings from 7 to 8pm. Adoration from the Oratory is on Fridays from 11am to 6pm via the internet only at https://www.termonfechinparish.ie/webcam The Parish Office is open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 9am to 1pm. All notices for inclusion in the Parish Newsletter should be submitted before 10.30am on Thursdays. Mass Cards for a variety of intentions are also available in the Parish Office. A Life in the Spirit Seminar will be held after Easter. For further information, please contact Deacon Pat Butterly or the Parish Office at 041-9822121.

Seapoint Pitch & Putt

Seapoint held an 18 Hole Stableford Doubles competition over the previous weekend and the winners were Johnny Campbell Snr and Mary Matthews who carded 53 points. Johnny and Mary won on the back 3 from Micky Bedford and Ann Ward. Well done to both pairings. Last weekend’s competition was a Singles competition run according to Stableford rules. Competition times of play are Fridays and Saturdays at 1.00pm and Sunday at 9.30am.The course is open for green fees all week with the exception of these times.

Termonfeckin Community Centre

Physio led Yoga classes take place on Wednesday mornings at 11am in the Community Centre (Old School Sheetland Road). It is suitable for all levels. Roisin who runs these classes is also happy to offer advice if anyone is experiencing recovery from injury or illness and expert guidance. For further details, PM her at Roisin’s Mind Body Yoga.

An-Grianan

The An-Grianan 2023 Brochure is now available. If anyone would like to receive a brochure, please forward your name, postal address or email address to admin@an-grianan.ie For any information on different courses and events, contact 041-9822119 or 041-9822478, the An-Grianan website or email admin@an-grianan.ie Private and corporate functions can also be accepted including Weddings and Civil Ceremonies. Other facilities at An-Grianan include The Sanctuary (Self Catering Bungalows) and a Cookery School. Handcraft Week runs from March 27th to 31st. The Irish Harp Festival runs from June 25th – 30th. The Annual Garden Party is set for July 7th.

BALSANTER

Contact 086- 2747474 to report any suspicious activity. BALSANTER is the eyes and ears of our community and please use the service to report anything suspicious. This service is also linked to An Garda Siochana.

Tredagh Boxing Academy

Tredagh Boxing Academy based at An-Grianan holds Boxercise Classes for all ages and abilities every Tuesday from 6.50 pm to 7.50 pm and every Thursday from 8 pm to 9 pm. For further details and information about boxing for different ages, contact 087-9944799.

