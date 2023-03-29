Around the Districts: Duleek, Slane and Stamullen

Contact me

If you have any news or items for this column, please contact me by e-mail annfinger@yahoo.co.uk or phone 086-3131708. Please have all information to me by 7pm on a Thursday for the following Wednesdays paper.

Please make note of the new times for printing articles in this column.

Liag Na n’Og

Liag Na n’Og playschool on the Navan Road are accepting names for the September 2023 to June 2024 school year. Morning’s 9am to 12 noon with an option of 12 noon to 2.00pm, afternoons 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Enquiries to Sinead on 087-1774269.

Chair Aerobics

Carmel’s Chaerobics will return to Duleek Courthouse on Thursday 30th March from 12 noon to 1pm.

Duleek Cardiac First Response Group

We will be holding a fundraising table quiz in The Carranstown Lodge on Thursday 6th April, questions starting at 9pm.

Tickets for our Easter raffle are now on sale priced €3 each from all responders, Haven pharmacy Duleek and dry cleaners Duleek.

St. Vincent de Paul

Would you like to support those in need of support and friendship?Join Your Local SVP Team to help with visitation , IT or accounting. For volunteer information please e-mail Kathryn.corrigan@svp.ie or freephone 1800677777

Cystic Fibrosis 10k Run

Duleek Cystic Fibrosis 10k Remembrance Run takes place on 30th April 2023 at 2pm. This event is to remember and celebrate the lives of Kelly, Cathy and all of our beautiful CF loved ones. All proceeds to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

Feel Good Project

Free Tai Chi classes in the Duleek Courthouse on 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th March from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. To book, call 041 988 0523. To book call 9880523.

Cemetery Sunday Weekend 2023

The annual devotions and blessing of the graves will be held on the weekend of the 11th June.

Community Employment Vacancies

We have a number of Community Employment vacancies based in Duleek, Bellewstown and Slane. There are various positions for Groundworkers who would maintain local sports grounds, church grounds, graveyards etc, Tour Guides who offer museum tours and Caretakers who would maintain car park, grounds and meeting rooms

Eligibility for CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for 1 year or more or 18 years and over for certain disadvantaged groups. Your eligibility will have to be verified by the Department.

Please contact Janet or Frank in Duleek Development Association CLG on 041-9880269 with any queries and further information can also be found on JobsIreland.ie

Book Club

Duleek Adult Book Club meet on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 5.30pm in Duleek Library. Participants can meet with other book lovers for discussions on different reads and to swap book recommendations. New members are always welcome but check with library staff regarding available spaces.

Duleek AFC Lotto

Results 22/03/ 2023; Jackpot €4.000; Numbers drawn 3 - 10 - 18 - 24;

No jackpot winner; 4 Drawn winners; €20 each: N. Seery - G. Holmes - M. Harron - A/J. Breach

Draw every wednesday 7pm in clubhouse;

SLANE

Contact

Contact Sean on 087-6783729 or email swall32@gmail.com if you have an item for this column.

Cul Camps 2023

A number of local clubs including Slane GFC are again hosting the Kelloggs GAA Cúl Camps and places can be booked online from April 3rd at 9am. The Slane camp is from Monday July 31st to Friday August 4th. Neighbours St Mary’s Donore camp is from July 3rd to 7th while the following week both Rathkenny and Drumconrath host camps, July 10th to 18th. Seneschalstown and Duleek-Bellewstown host the camp from July 17th to 21st. The GAA are currently recruiting coaches and assistant coaches for all of their camps within the county. Further details are on the GAA Cúl Camps website.

Larry Murray Perpetual Cup

A darts tournament in memory of the late Larry Murray takes place in the Sallygardens on Good Friday, April 7th. It will feature a team comprising ‘Larry’s Heroes’, the Sally darts team of 2022-23, against ‘Skins Army’, a team comprising of players from a previous era. All proceeds on the night go to the Irish Heart Foundation and the winners will receive the Larry Murray Perpetual Cup. It all starts at 6pm with a special show of darts, music and dance with special guests making an appearance on the night.

Remembering Rory

The annual ride out in memory of local man Rory Smith is set to take place from Dolly’s Bar Rossin on Easter Sunday, April 9th, and the organisers are hoping for a good turn out of motorcyclists. Signing in is from 10am with departure at 11am sharp. There will be free refreshments available after the run and tea and coffee in the morning. The two charities which will benefit from this year’s run are Slane Red Cross and Jack & Jill Foundation. The organisers would like to thank everyone for their support over the years and Dolly’s Bar for their continued help and support. Rory Smith was taking part in a charity motorbike run from Slane for SOSAD when he was involved in an accident near Dunboyne and tragically lost his life back in 2016.

Easter Disco

Slane GFC is hosting an Easter Disco this Friday, March 31st, from 7 - 10pm at the clubhouse for fourth to six class students. The entry fee is €10 and there will be a shop open on the night with glow sticks also available at €1.

Golf Classic

Slane Wanderers Soccer Club have their sixth annual Golf Classic at Bellewstown Golf Club on Good Friday, April 7th, with tee times from 10am till noon. The cost is €150 per team of three. Prizes for the longest drive and nearest the pin. Food and goody bag after the ninth hole. Sponsorship opportunities available. Further details from Brendan at 086 1921591 or any committee member.

5K Trail Run/Walk

The Slane Castle 5k Trail Walk/Run in aid of St Patrick’s National School is back again this year and takes place on the grounds of the castle on Sunday, April 16th, starting at 9.30am. The route takes you through the forest and along the river finishing with the magnificent views of the castle in the background. There are t-shirts for the first 200 adults on the day and the first 200 under 16s and medals for the first 500 over the line. There will also be plenty of refreshments and home baked goods at the finish. Early bird online registration is €20 for adults (€25 on the day), €10 for secondary school aged children and €5 for primary school aged children. Registration is now open through eventmaster.

Revels are back

It’s that time of year again when the ever popular Rathkenny Revels take to the stage with their 2023 variety show of song, dance and comedy. This year’s production has plenty of fun and laughs for young and old and a good night’s entertainment is guaranteed. Dates for the show are March 29th, 30th, 31st and April 2nd (two shows) in Rathkenny Community Centre. You can now book your tickets at www.eventbrite.ie/o/rathkenny-revels-60102199863

Spinners cycle

Slane Spinners Cycling Club has its annual cycle on Sunday May 7th with proceeds in aid of SOSAD. . The cycle starts from Stackallen Tennis Club with registration open from 8am for a 9am start. There are two routes, a 105km and a 5-km. Helmets are compulsory.

Mothers & others

Slane GFC Mothers & Others are now accepting new players for the 2023 season. It is open to all ladies over the age of 25, non competitive GAA games, skills and drills. Great for fun, socialising and exercising. No prior experience necessary. Training takes place on Fridays from 8 to 9pm. Yearly membership is €65 and includes insurance. Contact the club Facebook page for further details or Stacey on 085 2780787.

Easter camp

Rathkenny GFC is hosting an Easter Camp for primary school children, five to 13 years from Tuesday April 11th to Thursday April 13th. The camp is from 10am to 1pm daily and the cost per child is €30 plus booking fee. Places are limited and booking is through eventbrite and link is on club Facebook page.

Walking group

The Slane Striders Walking Group meet each Tuesday evening at 7.30pm for walks around the Slane/Boyne Valley area. They also meet on Thursday mornings at 10.30am. New members always welcome. For further information contact Lucy Kennedy on 0874649876.

Slane Wanderers

Slane Wanderers Soccer Club are looking for new players and coaches. The club caters for boys and girls under 7 - under 14 and all coaches are Garda vetted and FAI accredited. Contact the club’s Facebook page for further details.

STAMULLEN

In Memory

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Noreen Burton née Kavanagh, formerly of Stedalt Stamullen, who passed away in England recently.

Christopher Dennison remembered

The sudden and unexpected death of Christopher (Christy) Dennison, formerly of Gormanston Village, took place during the first week in January last. Christy Dennison was at the forefront of the Martial Art of Kung Fu for many a long year. Starting at a humble weekly Kung Fu Class at Stamullen Village back in the 1970`s, the hall being opposite the old school; Christy went on to become one of the greats at Kung Fu and had inspired many others in this particular field of Martial Arts. Christy went on to become a Master of the Art and a qualified Instructor. A true gentleman, Christy Dennison always greeted those he met with a huge and genuine smile and he was also a great character, very laid back and always kept a close eye on what was happening around his native village of Gormanston. Christy was just 64-years-old. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam.

Infrastructure

Work is continuing along the Stamullen Road with Irish Water putting in a new Waste Water treatment pipe and, as a result, there are some minor traffic delays on this route to and from Gormanston, a stop & go traffic light system is in operation. Meanwhile, on-going works are continuing at Stedalt with the installation of a new footpath and, again, there is a stop & go traffic light system in place here too. This particular area of Stedalt Cross has seen a dramatic increase in pedestrian activity over the past four months or so with many Ukranians who are currently being housed within the former Stedalt House and it can be pretty dangerous at the moment crossing this very busy road junction at Stedalt Cross. Hopefully the completion of the new footpath will help with the situation; however, it would also be a great idea if there was a pedestrian crossing also installed in this vicinity of Mountain View and Stedalt Cross !

Clocks moved forward

On Sunday morning last, March 26th we all moved our time-pieces on by one hour and we will again move thise time-pieces back by one hour come next October.

This, changing of the clock, moving it forwards and backwards, began in May of 1916 when, during the First World War, the English Government announced that the clocks would go forward by 1 hour in the summer and go back by 1 hour at the end of autumn thus saving England on fuel during the Great War. Countries such as Germany, Austria and Holland had made this change already while France and Denmark were considering the same move.

During this period, the clock in Ireland was already 25 minutes behind English time and it had long been thought desirable to unify the times; however, it was stated in the House of Commons on May 8th 1916 that, `owing to the recent Uprising in Ireland, the English Government believed that it was impossible to ascertain the opinion of the Irish politicians and the Irish people`.

After a long debate, it was then proposed that the clock in Ireland should also be advanced by one hour for the summer months and that when October 1st came and the English clocks were put back by one hour, the clock in Ireland could then be put back only 35 minutes and that a bill to that effect could be passed before October.