Around the Districts: Duleek and Tullyallen

Contact me

If you have any news or items for this column, please contact me by e-mail annfinger@yahoo.co.uk or phone 086-3131708. Please have all information to me by 7pm on a Thursday for the following Wednesdays paper.

Please make note of the new times for printing articles in this column.

Drive in Bingo

Duleek-Bellewstown GFC - Drive in Bingo – Sunday 23rd April @ 3pm in Bellewstown racecourse. Bonus Jackpot €1,500 (in 47 Calls or less) or standard Jackpot €1,000

Duleek Drama Players

Duleek Drama Players are back with their latest production “Murdered to Death” and promises to be another exciting show from the long running group. A murder mystery with a difference. It is on stage at the Droichead Arts Centre from Tuesday 28th to Saturday 22 April. Tickets are €15.

Charity Concert

Drogheda Male Voice Choir and David Leddy will host a Charity Concert for Turkey /Syrian Earthquake Disaster Fund on Friday 14th April at 8pm in St. Mary’s Church. Donation €20 at the door.

GAA Community Facility, Navan Road Duleek

Afternoon Tea Sunday 16th April, 3pm to 5pm. A chance to visit our new facility and show appreciation to all our Senior Citizens who through their support have helped build and enhance our GAA grounds in the last couple of years.

Liag Na n’Og

Liag Na n’Og playschool on the Navan Road are accepting names for the September 2023 to June 2024 school year. Morning’s 9am to 12 noon with an option of 12 noon to 2.00pm, afternoons 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Enquiries to Sinead on 087-1774269.

Chair Aerobics

Carmel’s Chaerobics will continue in Duleek Courthouse on Thursday 13th April from 12 noon to 1pm.

St. Vincent de Paul

Would you like to support those in need of support and friendship?Join Your Local SVP Team to help with visitation , IT or accounting. For volunteer information please e-mail Kathryn.corrigan@svp.ie or freephone 1800677777

Duleek Cystic Fibrosis 10k Run

Duleek Cystic Fibrosis 10k Remembrance Run takes place on 30th April 2023 at 2pm. This event is to remember and celebrate the lives of Kelly, Cathy and all of our beautiful CF loved ones. All proceeds to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

Cemetery Sunday Weekend 2023

The annual devotions and blessing of the graves will be held on the weekend of the 11th June.

Community Employment

We have a number of Community Employment vacancies based in Duleek, Bellewstown and Slane. There are various positions for Groundworkers who would maintain local sports grounds, church grounds, graveyards etc, Tour Guides who offer museum tours and Caretakers who would maintain car park, grounds and meeting rooms

Eligibility for CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for 1 year or more or 18 years and over for certain disadvantaged groups. Your eligibility will have to be verified by the Department.

Please contact Janet or Frank in Duleek Development Association CLG on 041-9880269 with any queries and further information can also be found on JobsIreland.ie

Book Club

Duleek Adult Book Club meet on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 5.30pm in Duleek Library. Participants can meet with other book lovers for discussions on different reads and to swap book recommendations. New members are always welcome but check with library staff regarding available spaces.

Duleek AFC lotto

Results 05/04/ 2023: Jackpot €4.000; Numbers drawn 6- 7- 22 - 23; No jackpot winner; 4 Drawn winners €20 each: Chris Morris - Marian Cunningham - Eamon O’Dowd - c/o Ian Lowthe

Draw every Wednesday 7pm in clubhouse;

TULLYALLEN

Deadline times for your news

If you would like to see your news in this part of the newspaper, birthday, wedding anniversary, achievement, new addition to the family or anything that might be of interest to the local community, please have no hesitation in contacting. Give me a ring at 087-6366605 or pop me an email at hilary.a.kelly@gmail.com. For your news to feature in next week’s publication there are new times to adhere to. Friday morning 10 o’clock is the latest time for news to reach me. It had previously been Sunday afternoon, but this has changed so please note new deadline times.

Lotto Results

The Glen Emmets Lotto draw sponsored by The Morning Star took place on Tuesday 11th April and the result is as follows: Grand Prize €10,000 with no winner. The numbers drawn were 22,30,15,3, so until the Grand Prize draw of €10,000 is won there will now be 2 Lotto Draws as the pot of €10,000 is capped. Everyone who buys 1 ticket will be entered into a second draw which kicked off last week. There was no winner of the €1,900, the numbers drawn for that prize were 7,8,4,21. The Lucky Dip winners of €25 were Alan Delaney, Frances Hanley, Tracey Watters, Owen Boylan. The second draw will be €2,000 next week with €100 added every week to this draw until it is won. Two Jackpots, Two Draws, Two Chances and every ticket entered is entered into the 2 draws. You can see this online on the Glen Emmets Facebook page & tickets are on sale in Centra Tullyallen or go onto the Glen Emmets Web page where you can set up your weekly draw numbers & payment. But not to worry if you are not internet savvy, if you would like your envelope collected, contact any member of the Emmets & they can organize to collect your envelope.

Well done Finn and Jake

Well done to Tullyallen lads Finn and Jake Ronan who now have an impressive 8 plus books under their belts. Among their collection is the Silver Hotrod series which has 5 books to pick from. Award Winning authors, Jake and Finn have their books online and Amazon say that the books are ‘A super sweet and funny series for kids of all ages’ The boys are now 11 and 15 years old and love sharing their experiences so other young people might be encouraged to try too. Macys in New York were planning to bring them over to New York to showcase their work but unfortunately COVID hit so this was called off, but the boys were not put off by the pandemic and they run their own stall at markets. It is well worth a look online on https://www.amazon.co.uk/Silver-Hotrod-5-book-series/dp/B08N1GD422. All I can say is watch this space as these boys are destined for great things.

Help Katie get to Kilkata

Katie Vaughey from Grangegeeth, Collon is travelling to Kolkata in June for five weeks to teach children connected to street slum communities as part of a partnership that Maynooth University has with the HOPE Foundation called the Froebel HOPE Teacher Education Partnership. Katie is having a coffee morning to help raise funds for this voluntary trip. The coffee morning will take place on the 15th of April in Mattock Rangers Club House (A92 CR6C) from 10am-2pm. Everybody is welcome, please go along and support Katie on this very worthy cause.

Tullyallen Helping The Homeless

Tullyallen Pharmacy and Aggies Coffee Hut are holding collections in aid of the Drogheda Cares For The Homeless. They say that by just adding even 1 extra item into your weekly shop and dropping it in to them, this would mean so much to people truly need all the help they can get. Noodles, pasta, rice, cereal, porridge, biscuits, chocolate cereal bars, cooking sauce, soups, tinned foods, crisps, water, juice fizzy cans, toiletries etc. Any donation would be greatly appreciated and there is no such thing as too small! Just drop your donation into the pharmacy or Aggies coffee hut and they will send all donations to Drogheda Cares for the Homeless on your behalf.

Glen Emmets Pre-Loved Football Boots

Has your son or daughter grown out of their new boots since last season & they are still in good condition? Glen Emmets parents can donate outgrown boots which are clean and in good condition to another parent. The more pairs of boots that are posted, the more children we can help out. We are running this initiative to help out members of our club. So, dig out those boots and let them play ball again. Post a photo in comments section on the facebook page (with size) If someone is interested in them all they have to do is comment on the photo – couldn’t be simpler. There will also be a basket inside the door of the clubrooms for people to drop off.