Around the Districts: Duleek and Termonfeckin

Duleek Women's Forum would like to thank Tesco for their generous donation of €557 from the Tesco Community Fund. Pictured are Kitty Flaherty and Ann Finger accepting the cheque on behalf of Duleek Women's Forum.

Dail Visit

A group of ladies from Duleek Women’s Forum visited Dail Eireann at the invitation of Senator Sharon Keogan on Tuesday 28 March. The tour guide showed us around the building and we had time to watch the debates in the Dail and Seanad. It was a very enjoyable and interesting day.

Duleek Women’s Forum

Afteroon Tea

Come along to the GAA Community Facility, Navan Road, Duleek for Afteroon Tea on Sunday 16th April, 3pm to 5pm. A chance to visit our new facility and show appreciation to all our Senior Citizens who through their support have helped build and enhance our GAA grounds in the last couple of years.

Liag Na n’Og

Liag Na n’Og playschool on the Navan Road are accepting names for the September 2023 to June 2024 school year. Morning’s 9am to 12 noon with an option of 12 noon to 2.00pm, afternoons 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Enquiries to Sinead on 087-1774269.

Chair Aerobics

Carmel’s Chaerobics will return to Duleek Courthouse on Thursday 30th March from 12 noon to 1pm.

Duleek Cardiac First Response Group

We will be holding a fundraising table quiz in The Carranstown Lodge on Thursday 6th April, questions starting at 9pm.

Tickets for our Easter raffle are now on sale priced €3 each from all responders, Haven pharmacy Duleek and dry cleaners Duleek.

St. Vincent de Paul

Would you like to support those in need of support and friendship?Join Your Local SVP Team to help with visitation , IT or accounting. For volunteer information please e-mail Kathryn.corrigan@svp.ie or freephone 1800677777

Duleek Cystic Fibrosis 10k Run

Duleek Cystic Fibrosis 10k Remembrance Run takes place on 30th April 2023 at 2pm. This event is to remember and celebrate the lives of Kelly, Cathy and all of our beautiful CF loved ones. All proceeds to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

Cemetery Sunday Weekend

The annual devotions and blessing of the graves will be held on the weekend of the 11th June.

Community Employment vacancies

We have a number of Community Employment vacancies based in Duleek, Bellewstown and Slane. There are various positions for Groundworkers who would maintain local sports grounds, church grounds, graveyards etc, Tour Guides who offer museum tours and Caretakers who would maintain car park, grounds and meeting rooms

Eligibility for CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for 1 year or more or 18 years and over for certain disadvantaged groups. Your eligibility will have to be verified by the Department.

Please contact Janet or Frank in Duleek Development Association CLG on 041-9880269 with any queries and further information can also be found on JobsIreland.ie

Book Club

Duleek Adult Book Club meet on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 5.30pm in Duleek Library. Participants can meet with other book lovers for discussions on different reads and to swap book recommendations. New members are always welcome but check with library staff regarding available spaces.

Duleek AFC lotto

Results 29/03/ 2023: Jackpot €4.000; Numbers drawn 1- 12- 17 - 18; No jackpot winner; 4 Drawn winners, €20 each: D. Moore - S. O’Brien - R. - O’Reilly - F. Costello

Draw every Wednesday 7pm in clubhouse.

TERMONFECKIN

New deadline

“Kneecap” film shooting in Termonfeckin

It is usually all go at Pairc Naomh Feichin and Monday of last week was no exception. Except that St. Fechin’s received a request if some equipment could be stored or parked on the premises. The request was granted and last Sunday night week, the trucks and equipment moved in. Games and training continued as normal on Monday while the owners of said equipment decamped to Seapoint beach to shoot scenes for a forthcoming movie. There was talk of actor Michael Fassbender having a role in the movie and this was duly confirmed when the award winning Actor did show up at Seapoint to shoot some scenes and made a lucky day for some local ladies. So what was it about?

The movie is called “Kneecap” and focusses on a Rap Group from Belfast called Kneecap who do rapping “as Gaeilge” and obviously have drawn Unionist criticism in Northern Ireland due to their particular views and lyrics. The film crew also looked around the Community Centre and decided it was also perfect for shooting some scenes, with the big hall being totally transformed into a film set that would replicate parts of Belfast.

A lot goes into making a film and the crew was a very large one when technicians, costume providers, caterers and engineers all have a role to play. What was going on certainly attracted attention and why not, you don’t see something like this everyday. A good move obviously for St. Fechin’s as bills have to be paid. The movie is due out sometime next year. Looking forward to seeing it and more importantly studying the credits intently to see the names St. Fechin’s and Seapoint displayed on the screen. It is understood that the film crew have also worked on the series Derry Girls.

Davy Hobbs R.I.P.

We offer deepest condolences to the family, relations and friends of David (Davy) Hobbs, Orchards Villas who died recently. Requiem Mass was in the Church of the Immaculate Conception and the Funeral in Holy Cross Cemetery, Sheetland Road. May he rest in peace.

Water Upgrades

There is much dissatisfaction expressed over the level of service in the area from Irish Water. This is also the case when local politicians request meetings with the Utility Service and get no response. Local Sinn Fein representatives Cllr Tom Cunningham and Deputy Imelda Munster have managed to meet with Irish Water Officials and have received some assurances on some forthcoming upgrades to the local water system. It is understood that work will start on upgrading the pipe along the R166 Drogheda to Termonfeckin road as well as looking at the Castlecoohill and Strandhill areas which due to their geographical location can often experience low water pressure or be without water for long periods.

Tennis Club

Termonfeckin Tennis Club is holding a Fun Camp over Easter with Coach Hugh. The Camp is from Tuesday April 11th to Friday 14th from 10am to 1pm daily. This Camp costs €55 for members, €70 for non-members and there are discounts for siblings. Plenty of fun and games are guaranteed. To book, please contact 086-3431437.

Termonfeckin ICA

Termonfeckin ICA Guild will hold its next meeting in the ICA Room, An-Grianan on Wednesday April 5th from 2pm – 4pm. New members are always welcome. For further information, please phone 041-9822040 or 041-9881223.

St. Fechin’s Lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot. The numbers were 1, 8, 10 and 20. The winner of €100 was Evan Mc Grane. Winners of €20 were Maurice Rafferty, Helen Mulroy, Ross Berkery, Matt Mc Dermott and Julia Boylan. The jackpot is worth €1,500. Thanks as always to Madden’s Centra for their very valued sponsorship and to all who support the Lotto. Tickets are available in the Post Office, at the clubhouse gate or on the online lotto app.

St. Fechin’s GAA

There was a lot of County action at various levels recently with St. Fechin’s players making great contributions while wearing the Red and White. Congratulations to Bevan Duffy who played his 100th Match for Louth while playing against Dublin. Congratulations to Shane Reilly and James Mc Glew on being named on the Lennon Shield All Stars Team of the Year.

Commiserations to St. Fechin’s who were unfortunately beaten by Ardee St. Mary’s in the Paddy Sheelan Cup Quarter Final. For those who love a good or long run, St. Fechin’s will hold a Half Marathon on Sunday July 16th. There is also a 4 Mile Race on the day. The cost to enter the Half Marathon is €40, €15 for the 4 Mile and the cost is €40 for a family to take part in the 4 Mile. Registration is now open at #run #halfmarathon2023 St Fechins GAA or MyRunResults.com https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp...

The“Men on the Move”programme takes place twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. St. Fechin’s are looking for new players of all ages and levels of experience. If anyone is interested, contact Secretary.stfechins.louth@gaa.ie for further details.

The Fechin’s Og Nursery for boys and girls born in 2017 and 2018 is back on Friday evenings from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. To register, the link is Louth GAA Louth Ladies LGFA Louth Camogie https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp.. . Parental involvement is required.

Tulla Ceili Band coming to Termonfeckin

There has been no Set Dancing in Termonfeckin since before COVID and it is a long absence. However it has been announced that the legendary Tulla Ceili Band from Co. Clare will be coming to Termonfeckin for the first time this month. Formed in 1946, the Tulla Céilí Band has captivated audiences of all kinds for the last three-quarters of a century. It had some of the country’s finest traditional players, including Willie Clancy and Martin Hayes, and even a TD-Fianna Fáil’s Dr Bill Loughnane. So get ready for a great day of Ceili Music with the famous Tulla Ceili Band in the St. Fechin’s Community Centre on Sunday April 23rd from 3pm to 6pm. There is no need to book in advance, admission is €12, payable at the door. Everyone is welcome, whether it is just to listen or dance to this beautiful music.

Termonfeckin Celtic F.C.

If anyone is interested in any of the Termonfeckin Celtic events, please contact the Club at 086-1671583, through facebook or termonfeckinfc@gmail.com Termonfeckin Celtic F.C is looking for new Soccer Coaches. Players continue to prepare for the various Leagues and the Club is always looking for new players.

Religious Ceremonies

Weekday Masses are at 9.30am on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Church of the Immaculate Conception and also 9.30am on Wednesdays in the Church of the Assumption. Eucharistic Adoration from the Church of the Immaculate Conception is on Monday evenings from 7 to 8pm. Adoration from the Oratory is on Fridays from 11am to 6pm via the internet only at https://www.termonfechinparish.ie/webcam The Parish Office is open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 9am to 1pm. All notices for inclusion in the Parish Newsletter should be submitted before 10.30am on Thursdays. Mass Cards for a variety of intentions are also available in the Parish Office. A Life in the Spirit Seminar will be held after Easter. For further information, please contact Deacon Pat Butterly or the Parish Office at 041-9822121.

Ceremonies for Holy Week - Holy Thursday, April 6th, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7pm concluding with Night Prayer at 9pm. Good Friday, April 7th, Veneration of the Cross with Holy Communion at 3pm. Stations of the Cross at 7pm. Holy Saturday, April 8th, Easter Vigil Mass at 9pm. Easter Sunday April 9th, Easter Day of the Lord’s Resurrection Masses, 9.30am Church of the Assumption and 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Seapoint Pitch & Putt

Seapoint P&P held an 18 Gross Stableford competition over the previous weekend and the winners and runners up were as follows. Senior(+3 to -2) Pat Greene 43 points, Gerry Breen Jnr 42. Inter (4 to 7) Anto Mullen 41 points, John Kelleher 40 points. Junior (8 to 16) Sean Ward 38 points ob6, Martin Reilly 38 points. Ladies-Noeleen Bedford 38, Marlo Everitt 37. Well done to the winners. There was no competition last weekend.

Chair Yoga Classes

Annie Hansom is offering Chair Yoga classes from her home in Termonfeckin. The next class is on Wednesday April 5th at 3pm. Classes are suitable for Seniors and people with limited mobility. Numbers are limited for individual attention. The first class is free, then €10 for an hour’s class. Contact Annie on 087-9036989 to book a spot.

Golf

Seapoint Golf Links is running a 6 Hole Junior competition on April 12th. It is open to all children aged 8-12 and is from3.30pm to 4pm. The entry fee is €5.Bookings can be made online at https://hubs.li/Q01J2Wfr0 Preparations continue for the European Legends Tour which takes place in June. It has been announced that Paul Mc Ginley will be taking part. Tickets are available at https://www.legendstour.com/tournament/irish-legends-2023...

An Open Week will be held at Seapoint from April 4th -7th. This consists of Open Singles, 2 Person Team Event, Ladies Open Singles and a 4 Person Team Event. Open Singles take place every Tuesday. There are new tee time packages available which include breakfast or lunch, starting from €70. Bookings can be made online at https://hubs.li/Q01HH-bN0