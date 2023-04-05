Around the Districts: Broomfield and Tullyallen

Contact

Contact Gerard on 087/2729154 or E-mail: starinaghgerard1@gmail.com if you have an item for this Column, please submit to me by 12 noon on Fridays, as the deadline for submission is 1pm on Friday, please note the change. The same deadline applies on Bank Holiday weekends. Get in contact please if you have a bit of news for this column! Thanks for your co-operation as always.

Easter Greetings

Beannachtai na Casca oraibh. The Blessings of Easter to all Community Members.

Best Wishes

The best wishes of Broomfield and District Residents Association, and the Community is extended to all who are hospitalised or ill at this time. We wish you a speedy return to good health.

Holy Week Ceremonies

Church of Mary Immaculate Collon–Holy Week Ceremonies.

Palm Sunday 2nd April Mass. 11.00am.

Holy Thursday 6th April Mass of the Lord’s Supper. 8.00pm.

Good Friday 7th April The Passion of the Lord. 3.00pm.

Easter Sunday 9th April Mass. 11.00am.

PENANCE SERVICE ARDEE–Monday 3rd April 7.00pm.

STATIONS OF THE CROSS, ARDEE–Good Friday 7th April 7.00pm.

EASTER VIGIL ARDEE–Holy Saturday 8th April 7.30pm

Birthday Wishes

A somewhat belated Happy Birthday to Bernie Morgan who celebrated a significant roundy birthday recently with a party in Slane House, on Saturday 25th March. Not sure if it was an all-nighter, it would have been 30 years ago. All the best Bernie for a happy and healthy future.

Best Wishes also to David Reid, Belpatrick, who celebrated his 40th recently. Another good 10 years of football left in you David! All the best.

There were other birthdays also, but I was warned!

Tree Planting

The Tree Planting on Saturday 25th March at 3pm on Hungry Hall Park in memory of Deceased Members of the Community of Broomfield and District and the wider Community was well attended and enjoyed the best of weather. This yearly event takes place during National Tree Week. Bereaved Family Members took turns in the tree planting, and Fr. Stefano CC, Collon conducted a most appropriate Prayer and Blessing Ceremony. Those in attendance enjoyed the best of refreshments in Teach Raithneach afterwards, when a considerable amount of reminiscing took place. Thanks to all who took part in this important event, where we remember loved ones, friends and neighbours who have gone to their eternal rest. The social importance of this event should also be acknowledged. The Tree planted is a Sorbus ‘Joseph Rock’, which is a variety of Rowan or Mountain Ash ( Caorthann as Gaeilge). It bears a white flower and yellow fruit, with an autumnal colour leaf. The mountain ash grows well around the Hungry Hall area, and can be found at many locations. Thanks to Garda Liam Hennessy, Slane Garda Station for his help as always, it is greatly appreciated.

90th Birthday Celebrations

Fr. Matt Carpenter belatedly celebrated his 90th birthday recently with a get-together for friends in Watters, Collon. Fr. Matt celebrated Mass, followed by a meal. His birthday was in January.

Yoga

Yoga has resumed for 4 weeks on the following dates, Wednesday 22nd + 29th March, and 12th + 19th April, 8 – 9.15pm

Yoga Saturday 25th March 10 – 11.15am in the Main Hall and Saturday 1st + 8th + 15th April, in the Big Room upstairs. Contact Grainne on 086 8046781 for further information or to book a place.

History Talk

Collon and District Historical Society presents ‘A Talk on the History of Nursery Cross, Collon’, with speaker: Seamus Roe, in Teach Raithneach Heritage and Cultural Centre, Starinagh, Collon, on Wednesday 5th April at 8pm. All welcome.

Active Ageing Chair Pilates

“Active Ageing Chair Pilates”, continues on Friday mornings in Teach Raithneach and is proving very popular so far. Consisting of low impact chair based exercises, focusing on core strength, mobility, movement and fun! There are still more places available, so if you are interested, please contact Olivia on 085 8001328, livdonnelly@gmail.com

Green Kilometre & National Spring Clean

Both the green Kilometre and National Spring Clean will be launched on Saturday 1st April 2023. The Green Kilo-meter is a Meath Co. Council Initiative, while National Spring Clean is promoted and supported by An Taisce, and runs for the whole month of April. Hopefully we will be enjoying milder weather at that stage. We are looking for Community Volunteers to take charge of a small stretch of road where they live, and commit to keeping it Litter Free for the year.

A National Spring Clean Community Litter Pick has been provisionally pencilled in for Saturday 15th April, starting at 10am. Please get in touch if you would like to help. Contact Gerard on 087 2729154.

Green Flag Award

As well as An Taisce’s Green Flag Award, the Scheme also offers the Green Flag Community Award. This is aimed at sites that are managed by volunteers, or by community groups or organisations made up of volunteers. Sites must be solely managed by the community group – this means that all decisions, including financial ones, regarding the site are made by the organisation responsible for its management and maintenance– although certain aspects of the site’s maintenance may be undertaken by other bodies, for example the local authority.

Broomfield and District Residents Association has decided to begin the process of working towards A Green Flag Community Award for Hungry Hall Park this year. A lot of work to be done.

Tulla for Termonfeckin

A date for your diary, The Tulla Ceili Band from Co. Clare, Sunday 23rd April, in St. Fechins Community Centre Termonfeckin, A92 ET95. Dancing 3:00 – 6:00pm. Refreshments Served. Everyone Welcome. Admission €12

Community Alert

Watch out for texts asking you to click on a link to claim an energy credit, and whatever you do, don’t click it. These texts bring you to a site that looks like gov.ie, but it isn’t. There, they’ll try to get your personal details and steal your money. The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications issued this warning recently following an outbreak of these fraudulent texts. They restate the usual advice: Government departments, agencies or banks will never phone, text, email or video call you unexpectedly asking for your bank details. Never give your bank details, passwords or personal details if it seems a bit odd or out of the blue.

Don’t engage with anyone who contacts you saying that they have your PPS number, and if you believe you are a victim of a cyber-crime, contact your local Garda station and take screenshots of texts, emails or other communications. Please be vigilant at all times, and report anything suspicious to the Gardai. Dial 999 or 112 for best results.

The Broomfield & District Text Alert number is: 086 2193103. Please sign up to the Broomfield & District Text Alert System if you have not already done so. Also, please advise Community Members new to the Disteict of the Text Alert System. If you are living close to a Community/Text Alert sign, please keep it clean, it would be greatly appreciated, and also send out a message to criminals that we have an active Community Alert in place. Thanks!

Space available

There is ample space available in Teach Raithneach for all types of Fitness and Well-being Classes and Activities. Tutors/Instructors in these types of activities, please take note. Are there any, Music Teachers out there who would be interested in teaching how to play a musical instrument at Teach Raithneach? Contact the Secretary on 087 2729154 for further information.

The Teach Raithneach Aircode is A92 W283.

Keep in Touch!

Please keep in contact with your relatives and neighbours, especially the elderly, and those living alone, and do what you can to help. A phone call will always be welcome.

Contact Broomfield and District Residents Association Secretary on 087 2729154. Please check out the Broomfield & District Residents Association Facebook page.

TULLYALLEN

Deadline Times for Your News

If you would like to see your news in this part of the newspaper, birthday, wedding anniversary, achievement, new addition to the family or anything that might be of interest to the local community, please have no hesitation in contacting. Give me a ring at 087-6366605 or pop me an email at hilary.a.kelly@gmail.com. For your news to feature in next week’s publication there are new times to adhere to. Friday morning 10 o’clock is the latest time for news to reach me. It had previously been Sunday afternoon, but this has changed so please note new deadline times.

Holy Week Schedule

One to One Confessions will take place before & after the 7.30pm Mass on Tuesday 4th of April. The Chrism Mass is Wednesday 5th of April at 7pm in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh. All are welcome and there is a webcam at www.armaghparish.net for anyone who would like to view online.

Holy Thursday 6th of April–Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper is at 7.30pm followed by Solemn Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament concluding with night prayer ending at 9.30pm.

Good Friday, 7th of April–The Celebration of the Passion of the Lord is at 3pm and The Stations of the Cross is at 7.30pm.

Holy Saturday, 8th of April–The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night is at 9pm and Easter Sunday, 9th of April–Mass of the Lord’s Resurrection is at 8.30am & 11am

Gifts for the poor are traditionally presented on Holy Thursday night so from Holy Thursday Trocaire boxes can be left in baskets in the sanctuary area. Baskets will be left for the remainder of the Easter Triduum celebrations and Easter Sunday Masses. Your support and generosity is gratefully appreciated.

Good Friday collection is a ‘call to solidarity with Holy Land’–Pope Francis This will support Christians in the Holy Land and your support for this cause is gratefully appreciated.

We are currently looking for more people to collect at our Weekend Masses 7.30pm Saturday and 8.30am and 11am Mass. It is difficult if there are no people to collect and if there is a big congregation for one person to collect. If you can assist with this, can you please drop into Sandra our Sacristan to give your name. Your help and support is greatly appreciated. Many hands make light work!

There is a like to our Parish Facebook page “Mellifont Parish – Tullyallen”. If you are on our Facebook page like us, invite and share this information with others too. Spread the word that our Parish Facebook is active.

Lotto Results

The Glen Emmets Lotto draw sponsored by The Morning Star took place on Tuesday 28th March and the result is as follows: Grand Prize €10,000 with no winner. The numbers drawn were 4, 21, 26 & 32, so until the Grand Prize draw of €10,000 is won there will now be 2 Lotto Draws as the pot of €10,000 is capped. Everyone who buys 1 ticket will be entered into a second draw which kicked off last week. There was no winner of the €1,800, the numbers drawn for that prize were 13, 14, 20 & 21. The Lucky Dip winners of €25 were Ann Murphy, Colette Monaghan, Kathleen Tuite & Colm Kerr. The second draw will be €1,900 next week with €100 added every week to this draw until it is won. Two Jackpots, Two Draws, Two Chances and every ticket entered is entered into the 2 draws. You can see this online on the Glen Emmets Facebook page & tickets are on sale in Centra Tullyallen or go onto the Glen Emmets Web page where you can set up your weekly draw numbers & payment. But not to worry if you are not internet savvy, if you would like your envelope collected, contact any member of the Emmets & they can organize to collect your envelope.

Notice for dog owners

The Glen Emmets posted on their facebook page the following notice during the week. “When a kid plays GAA, unlike soccer, the ball is handled. So the ball is on the ground, then in their hands, bounced on the ground, back in their hands….you get the picture… There are no dogs permitted on GAA pitches for this reason. Be a responsible dog owner. Pick it up. It’s not the dogs fault, it’s yours”

Tullyallen Helping The Homeless

Tullyallen Pharmacy and Aggies Coffee Hut are holding collections in aid of the Drogheda Cares For The Homeless. They say that by just adding even 1 extra item into your weekly shop and dropping it into them, this would mean so much to those who truly need all the help they can get. Noodles, pasta, rice, cereal, porridge, biscuits, chocolate cereal bars, cooking sauce, soups, tinned foods, crisps, water, juice, fizzy cans, toiletries etc. Any donation would be greatly appreciated and there is no such thing as too small! Just drop your donation into the pharmacy or Aggies coffee hut and they will send all donations to Drogheda Cares for the Homeless on your behalf.

Rossin Rovers Easter Draw

It’s not too late to purchase your easter raffle ticket and with all proceeds going towards Rossin Rovers, it’s a win, win. The Easter Egg Raffle entry costs €2 per line and can be purchased in Dolly’s Bar or any Rossin Rovers AFC committee member/ club member or online at https://buy.stripe.com/9AQ7tIflE0Kl8ZaaES The winners will be announced Good Friday.

Glen Emmets Pre-Loved Football Boots

Has your son or daughter grown out of their new boots since last season & they are still in good condition? Glen Emmets parents can donate outgrown boots which are clean and in good condition to another parent. The more pairs of boots that are posted, the more children we can help out. We are running this initiative to help out members of our club. So, dig out those boots and let them play ball again. Post a photo in the comments section on the facebook page (with size) If someone is interested in them all they have to do is comment on the photo – couldn’t be simpler. There will also be a basket inside the door of the clubrooms for people to drop off.